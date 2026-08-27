Here Are 64 Grand Theft Auto 6 Details From the New Batch of Previews

Grand Theft Auto 6 had a lengthy reveal with a ton of gameplay and cinematics that seemed to paint a decent pastiche of the game. Granted, the game is reportedly enormous, but there was plenty of gameplay to sift through. However, a few members of the press got a behind-closed-doors demo of the game, each of which contained small nuggets of information not directly in the stream.

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Here’s a list of noteworthy details from those GTA 6 previews:

Grand Theft Auto 6 Has Plenty of Details to Pore Over

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

First up, these details are from Kinda Funny:

Rockstar liked Red Dead Redemption 2‘s RPG stuff and brought some of those systems over to GTA 6, but adapted them to “not lose the pace” of a GTA game

Your registered car can get impounded if the police find it if you have abandoned it after committing a crime

The world will react to the player if they have a big gun on their back, but those larger weapons can be stored in the car to keep a lower profile

Lucia and Jason can break up if the player wants, but they will still be “intertwined” if they are no longer a couple

RPG-like bodybuilding is present and players will get certain buffs when working out, but the body changes are not as pronounced

You don’t have to sleep in the game, but players will get bags under their eyes if they don’t sleep enough and health and stamina regeneration will be slower

PS5 Pro support isn’t being talked about now

Car customization is incredibly deep

Stealing cars is not all the same, as some more expensive ones will have trackers and whatnot

If you lose a gun you have purchased, it will just in be in your arsenal in your car

Cop cars won’t be highlighted on the map when your Wanted level is up, which is meant to encourage players to observe the world and not play “Pac-Man” with the mini-map

You won’t be buying houses because Jason and Lucia are on the run (hence the deeper car customization that gives players stuff to spend their money on)

You have to earn certain amounts of money in certain parts of the game to progress

Rockstar is trying to balance the money payouts so players have to engage with various ways to earn cash

Players can’t buy single-player money with real-world money

Rockstar claims it didn’t use generative AI during development

Rockstar isn’t talking about the online modes

Rockstar wants enough emergent events so players feel like they experience them just once

Players can find Jason or Lucia in the world randomly and link up in the moment

While there are still some fail states, there are fewer of them, meaning some missions can branch if players get caught or mess up

Buses have fast travel, and there is an Uber-like equivalent called RideMe

There will be ways to change the character’s walk speed, and that can be the player’s default speed (but it’s unclear if you still need to mash a button to run)

There is an honor system, but you’re still a criminal at the end of the day, so you can be a “good devil” or a “bad devil”

Cars will need gas, and sometimes you will steal a car with not much gas in the tank

Some stores will close at night

Cosmetic stores will make sense for the area, so players looking for certain styles will have to find them in the appropriate area

Purchased cars can be called to you with an app

Grand Theft Auto 6 has a wider variety of body types and sizes

You’ll almost always have a sidearm on you

Money can be stored on your character or in a bank, and dying or getting caught loses the cash on your character, incentivizing players to make deposits

Rockstar wants as many buildings as possible to enterable, but not every building is

Rockstar hired an animation studio to make episodes of a Family Guy-esque cartoon show where the characters are penises

There are other TV shows, too

Rockstar approached Netflix for the extended look

There’s a scanner app for the cars called Waink that shows players whether a car is locked or unlocked, what kind of alarm it has, how fast players have to drive to shake the tracker, its sell value, and the cost to register said vehicle

Shooting people in the legs or incapacitating them otherwise will yield more honor than outright killing

Whatever one character makes a choice, the other player supports said decision

With regards to the Xbox systems, Rockstar reportedly said it was “happy with how it’s looking and running everywhere”

You don’t exit a hospital if you die; you just respawn nearby instead

The user interface is highly customizable

Here’s another detail roundup from IGN:

The game is so big that it’s likely no one at Rockstar knows “all of it,” according to Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson

NPCs will notice if players are eavesdropping on them and react

There is one team in Los Angeles “solely dedicated” to making NPC dialogue

If you commit a crime and get away fast enough before the cops come, “you’re generally going to be fine”

Your criminal profile is built upon how excessive you are with violence, but there’s “no right or wrong way to play” the game

Crimes have to be reported for the Wanted levels to rise, so the cops won’t magically know you’ve done something heinous unless someone snitches

Getting away from the cops is built upon what you’re wearing, what you’re driving, and if you’re with the other playable protagonist, so changing those options makes players less visible to cops

Any car with a driver in it can be carjacked, but players will need certain gear to steal certain parked cars

Spending time with the other playable character will help boost their relationship

You can also text, check in on, or say goodnight to the other playable character

This crop of info is from The New York Times:

GTA 6‘s map is twice as big as GTA 5‘s Los Santos

GTA 6‘s map is also three times as big as Red Dead Redemption 2‘s playable space

You can buy treats at the store and feed random pets

You can go to a tennis court and swat a ball around with a racket but seemingly can’t play a full tennis game

Working out has various mini-games and nailing the quick-time events leads to better buffs and failing leads to a loss in stamina

Nelson took 80 hours to beat the game in February, which included the main campaign and some side stuff

Players can pick up and wear glasses and such that the NPCs drop

Players can dive for treasure

GTA 6 was initially concepted to have four playable characters (which backs up previous reporting from Bloomberg)

The COVID-19 pandemic won’t be directly referenced

There’s an in-game social media feed on the Snapmatic app

The game has over 600,000 animations, double that of RDR 2 and almost 11 times that of GTA V

There are many important or notable things to find that aren’t blips on the map, meaning players are encouraged to explore

And lastly, as reported by Kotaku, YouTuber Davy Jones said Nelson told him GTA 6 will run at 30 frames per second. Flow Games also noted that a performance mode running at 60 frames per second could be in the cards, but Rockstar said it isn’t sure if it is coming at launch or at all.

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