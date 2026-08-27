GTA 6 Boss Reveals How Long It Should Take to Finish the Game

Rockstar Games’ Rob Nelson has revealed how long it should take for players to complete Grand Theft Auto 6 once it’s out. Historically, most entries in the Grand Theft Auto series take a few dozen hours to see through at a minimum. This is especially true of the latest entries in the franchise, as GTA: San Andreas, GTA 4, and GTA 5 all have average completion times between 30 and 40 hours. Now, with GTA 6, it sounds as though Rockstar will greatly expand on this runtime.

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Speaking to The New York Times, Nelson revealed that his own recent playthrough of Grand Theft Auto 6 took him about 80 hours to complete. Nelson stressed that this playthrough wasn’t focused solely on just finishing the main missions, as he went off the beaten path to do some “optional goals with narrative ramifications.” Still, even if it would take a bit less than 80 hours to mainline its story, it sounds like GTA 6 is going to be the longest entry in the franchise with relative ease.

While this runtime was purely based on Nelson’s own experience, he actually encouraged fans to take their time with the game and make it last even longer. Rockstar has added a ton of side activities littered throughout its sprawling world, which will greatly lengthen the time that players can spend with the game.

“I hope that there will be people that want to get up, have a cup of coffee, shower, get dressed, go out for a little exercise,” he said. “Interact with some people, explore, maybe get into some trouble. Rob some places, make some money.”

Assuming that players take their time with Grand Theft Auto 6, it’s clear that this is a game that will be playable for hundreds of hours. In fact, those within Rockstar have said that GTA 6 is so large that many working on the title aren’t fully aware of everything that’s in it. As support for GTA Online then rolls out for the game, expectedly in 2027, this should only deepen the amount of time that players can put into the experience, well after they’ve seen through Jason and Lucia’s story to completion.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases later this year on November 19th and will come to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. For more on the game in the lead-up to its release, be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.

[H/T GameSpot]