WWE 2K25 Full Roster Revealed Ahead of Release

The full roster for WWE 2K25 has been revealed in advance of its launch next month. As with every new WWE game, this year’s entry aims to reflect the real-world that wrestling fans consume on a weekly basis. To that end, WWE 2K25 is going to feature one of the largest rosters in history and is now confirmed to have over 300 playable characters in total.

Shared by IGN, the publication gave a full breakdown of each wrestler that will be appearing in WWE 2K25. As expected, the biggest superstars from RAW, Smackdown, and NXT will be appearing in WWE 2K25 along with numerous other legends from WWE’s history. Outside of playable characters, there are also nearly 20 non-playable managers that can accompany other wrestlers down to the ring. Lastly, the Wyatt Sicks are also reiterated to be in WWE 2K25, but they will only be available to those who pre-order the game.

As for its release, WWE 2K25 is set to arrive in a little under a month on March 14th. This year’s entry will once again be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

To get a look at every wrestler included in WWE 2K25, you can find the full roster attached below.

WWE 2K25 Full Roster

AJ Styles

Akam

Akira Tozawa

Alba Fyre

Alexa Bliss

Alundra Blayze

Andrade

Andre Chase

Andre The Giant

Angel

Angelo Dawkins

Apollo Crews

Ashante “Thee” Adonis

Asuka

Austin Theory

Axiom

B-Fab

Baron Corbin

Batista

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Berto

Bianca Belair

Big E

Blair Davenport

Boogeyman

Booker T

Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt

Bret Hart

British Bulldog

Bron Breakker

Bronson Reed

Brooks Jensen

Bruno Sammartino

Brutus Creed

Bubba Ray Dudley

Cactus Jack

Candice LeRae

Carlito

Carmella

Carmelo Hayes

Cedric Alexander

Chad Gable

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Charlie Dempsey

Charlotte Flair

Chelsea Green

Chyna

CM Punk

Cody Rhodes

Cora Jade

Cruz Del Toro

D-Von Dudley

Dakota Kai

Damian Priest

Dexter Lumis

Diamond Dallas Page

Diesel

Doink The Clown

Dominik Mysterio

Dragon Lee

Drew McIntyre

Dude Love

Duke Hudson

Dusty Rhodes

Eddie Guerrero

Eddy Thorpe

Elektra Lopez

Elton Prince

Eric Bischoff

Erik

Ethan Page

Eve Torres

Faarooq

Fallon Henley

Finn Balor

George “The Animal” Steele

Gigi Dolin

Giovanni Vinci

Grayson Waller

Gunther

Harley Race

Headshrinker Fatu

Headshrinker Samu

Honky Tonk Man

Hollywood Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan

Hunter Hearst Helmsley

Ilja Dragunov

Indi Hartwell

Isla Dawn

Islander Haku

Islander Tama

Ivar

Ivy Nile

IYO SKY

Jacob Fatu

Jacy Jayne

Jade Cargill

Jaida Parker

Jakara Jackson

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

Jamal

JBL

JD McDonagh

Je’Von Evans

Jey Uso

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

Jimmy Uso

Joaquin Wilde

Joe Coffey

Joe Gacy

John Cena

Johnny Gargano

Josh Briggs

Julius Creed

Kairi Sane

Kane

Karl Anderson

Karrion Kross

Katana Chance

Kayden Carter

Kelani Jordan

Ken Shamrock

Kevin Nash

Kevin Owens

Kiana James

Kit Wilson

Kofi Kingston

Kurt Angle

LA Knight

Lash Legend

Lex Luger

Lexis King

Lita

Liv Morgan

Logan Paul

Lola Vice

Ludwig Kaiser

Luke Gallows

Lyra Valkyria

Mark Coffey

Maryse

Mankind

Maxxine Dupri

Michelle McCool

Michin

Mick Foley

Mighty Molly

Molly Holly

Montez Ford

Mosh

Mr. Fuji

Mr. Perfect

Naomi

Natalya

Nathan Frazer

Nia Jax

Nikki Cross

Nikkita Lyons

Noam Dar

Oba Femi

Omos

Oro Mensah

Otis

Pat McAfee

Pete Dunne

Peter Maivia

Piper Niven

R-Truth

Randy Orton

Randy Savage

Razor Ramon

Raquel Rodriguez

Rey Mysterio

Rezar

Rhea Ripley

Rick Rude

Rick Steiner

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat

Ridge Holland

Rikishi

Rob Van Dam

Roddy Piper

Rocky Maivia

Roman Reigns

Rosey

Roxanne Perez

Sami Zayn

Santos Escobar

Scarlett

Scott Hall

Scott Steiner

Sensational Sherri

Seth Rollins

Shawn Michaels

Shawn Spears

Shayna Baszler

Sheamus

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shotzi

Sol Ruca

Solo Sikoa

Sonya Deville

Stacy Keibler

Stardust

Stephanie McMahon

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

“Superstar” Billy Graham

Syxx

Tama Tonga

Tamina

Tatum Paxley

Tegan Nox

Terry Funk

The Fiend

The Great Muta

The Hurricane

The Iron Sheik

The Miz

The Rock

The Sandman

Thea Hail

Thrasher

Tiffany Stratton

Tommaso Ciampa

Tonga Loa

Tony D’Angelo

Trick Williams

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Tyler Bate

Tyler Breeze

Ultimate Warrior

Umaga

Undertaker

Vader

Valhalla

Wade Barrett

Wendy Choo

Wes Lee

Wild Samoan Afa

Wild Samoan Sika

William Regal

Wolfgang

X-Pac

Xavier Woods

Yokozuna

Zelina Vega

Zoey Stark

Managers (Non-Playable)

Ava

Adam Pearce

Afa

Armando Alejandro Estrada

Bobby “The Brain” Heenan

Brother Love

Captain Lou Albano

Cathy Kelley

Jimmy Hart

Mick Foley

Miss Elizabeth

Nick Aldis

Paul Bearer

Paul Ellering

Paul Heyman

Stephanie McMahon

Theodore Long

Pre-Order Bonus