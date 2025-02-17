WWE 2K25 Full Roster Revealed Ahead of Release

The full roster for WWE 2K25 has been revealed in advance of its launch next month. As with every new WWE game, this year’s entry aims to reflect the real-world that wrestling fans consume on a weekly basis. To that end, WWE 2K25 is going to feature one of the largest rosters in history and is now confirmed to have over 300 playable characters in total.
Shared by IGN, the publication gave a full breakdown of each wrestler that will be appearing in WWE 2K25. As expected, the biggest superstars from RAW, Smackdown, and NXT will be appearing in WWE 2K25 along with numerous other legends from WWE’s history. Outside of playable characters, there are also nearly 20 non-playable managers that can accompany other wrestlers down to the ring. Lastly, the Wyatt Sicks are also reiterated to be in WWE 2K25, but they will only be available to those who pre-order the game.
As for its release, WWE 2K25 is set to arrive in a little under a month on March 14th. This year’s entry will once again be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC platforms.
To get a look at every wrestler included in WWE 2K25, you can find the full roster attached below.
WWE 2K25 Full Roster
- AJ Styles
- Akam
- Akira Tozawa
- Alba Fyre
- Alexa Bliss
- Alundra Blayze
- Andrade
- Andre Chase
- Andre The Giant
- Angel
- Angelo Dawkins
- Apollo Crews
- Ashante “Thee” Adonis
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Axiom
- B-Fab
- Baron Corbin
- Batista
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Berto
- Bianca Belair
- Big E
- Blair Davenport
- Boogeyman
- Booker T
- Braun Strowman
- Bray Wyatt
- Bret Hart
- British Bulldog
- Bron Breakker
- Bronson Reed
- Brooks Jensen
- Bruno Sammartino
- Brutus Creed
- Bubba Ray Dudley
- Cactus Jack
- Candice LeRae
- Carlito
- Carmella
- Carmelo Hayes
- Cedric Alexander
- Chad Gable
- Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
- Charlie Dempsey
- Charlotte Flair
- Chelsea Green
- Chyna
- CM Punk
- Cody Rhodes
- Cora Jade
- Cruz Del Toro
- D-Von Dudley
- Dakota Kai
- Damian Priest
- Dexter Lumis
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Diesel
- Doink The Clown
- Dominik Mysterio
- Dragon Lee
- Drew McIntyre
- Dude Love
- Duke Hudson
- Dusty Rhodes
- Eddie Guerrero
- Eddy Thorpe
- Elektra Lopez
- Elton Prince
- Eric Bischoff
- Erik
- Ethan Page
- Eve Torres
- Faarooq
- Fallon Henley
- Finn Balor
- George “The Animal” Steele
- Gigi Dolin
- Giovanni Vinci
- Grayson Waller
- Gunther
- Harley Race
- Headshrinker Fatu
- Headshrinker Samu
- Honky Tonk Man
- Hollywood Hulk Hogan
- Hulk Hogan
- Hunter Hearst Helmsley
- Ilja Dragunov
- Indi Hartwell
- Isla Dawn
- Islander Haku
- Islander Tama
- Ivar
- Ivy Nile
- IYO SKY
- Jacob Fatu
- Jacy Jayne
- Jade Cargill
- Jaida Parker
- Jakara Jackson
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts
- Jamal
- JBL
- JD McDonagh
- Je’Von Evans
- Jey Uso
- Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
- Jimmy Uso
- Joaquin Wilde
- Joe Coffey
- Joe Gacy
- John Cena
- Johnny Gargano
- Josh Briggs
- Julius Creed
- Kairi Sane
- Kane
- Karl Anderson
- Karrion Kross
- Katana Chance
- Kayden Carter
- Kelani Jordan
- Ken Shamrock
- Kevin Nash
- Kevin Owens
- Kiana James
- Kit Wilson
- Kofi Kingston
- Kurt Angle
- LA Knight
- Lash Legend
- Lex Luger
- Lexis King
- Lita
- Liv Morgan
- Logan Paul
- Lola Vice
- Ludwig Kaiser
- Luke Gallows
- Lyra Valkyria
- Mark Coffey
- Maryse
- Mankind
- Maxxine Dupri
- Michelle McCool
- Michin
- Mick Foley
- Mighty Molly
- Molly Holly
- Montez Ford
- Mosh
- Mr. Fuji
- Mr. Perfect
- Naomi
- Natalya
- Nathan Frazer
- Nia Jax
- Nikki Cross
- Nikkita Lyons
- Noam Dar
- Oba Femi
- Omos
- Oro Mensah
- Otis
- Pat McAfee
- Pete Dunne
- Peter Maivia
- Piper Niven
- R-Truth
- Randy Orton
- Randy Savage
- Razor Ramon
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Rey Mysterio
- Rezar
- Rhea Ripley
- Rick Rude
- Rick Steiner
- Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat
- Ridge Holland
- Rikishi
- Rob Van Dam
- Roddy Piper
- Rocky Maivia
- Roman Reigns
- Rosey
- Roxanne Perez
- Sami Zayn
- Santos Escobar
- Scarlett
- Scott Hall
- Scott Steiner
- Sensational Sherri
- Seth Rollins
- Shawn Michaels
- Shawn Spears
- Shayna Baszler
- Sheamus
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Shotzi
- Sol Ruca
- Solo Sikoa
- Sonya Deville
- Stacy Keibler
- Stardust
- Stephanie McMahon
- “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
- “Superstar” Billy Graham
- Syxx
- Tama Tonga
- Tamina
- Tatum Paxley
- Tegan Nox
- Terry Funk
- The Fiend
- The Great Muta
- The Hurricane
- The Iron Sheik
- The Miz
- The Rock
- The Sandman
- Thea Hail
- Thrasher
- Tiffany Stratton
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Tonga Loa
- Tony D’Angelo
- Trick Williams
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- Tyler Bate
- Tyler Breeze
- Ultimate Warrior
- Umaga
- Undertaker
- Vader
- Valhalla
- Wade Barrett
- Wendy Choo
- Wes Lee
- Wild Samoan Afa
- Wild Samoan Sika
- William Regal
- Wolfgang
- X-Pac
- Xavier Woods
- Yokozuna
- Zelina Vega
- Zoey Stark
Managers (Non-Playable)
- Ava
- Adam Pearce
- Afa
- Armando Alejandro Estrada
- Bobby “The Brain” Heenan
- Brother Love
- Captain Lou Albano
- Cathy Kelley
- Jimmy Hart
- Mick Foley
- Miss Elizabeth
- Nick Aldis
- Paul Bearer
- Paul Ellering
- Paul Heyman
- Stephanie McMahon
- Theodore Long
Pre-Order Bonus
- Wyatt Sicks – Dexter Lumis
- Wyatt Sicks – Erick Rowan
- Wyatt Sicks – Joe Gacy
- Wyatt Sicks – Nikki Cross
- Wyatt Sicks – Uncle Howdy