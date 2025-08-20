Final Fantasy 14 Switch 2 Version Gets Official Response From Dev

Final Fantasy 14 is the franchise’s MMORPG answer to the live service era. The game has been around since 2010 and remains popular to this day, in part thanks to frequent content updates. But though the game has seen many consoles in its time, from the PS3/Xbox One era onwards, it has never been available on the Switch. Now that the Switch 2 offers a major hardware update, fans are hoping to finally see Final Fantasy 14 on the handheld console. But what does Square Enix have to say on the matter?

Since the first Switch 2 Direct showcase, it’s clear that Nintendo wants its new console to be a go-to destination for RPGs alongside its own first-party titles. For many gamers, Final Fantasy is an essential RPG franchise not to be missed. And today, fans might have finally got an answer about Final Fantasy 14 on the Switch 2. At the Gamescom conference in Cologne, Video Games Chronicle asked the game’s producer, Naoki Yoshida, about the possibility. Yoshida responded that he hoped there would be good news for fans in the near future.

Final Fantasy 14 Likely Headed to Switch 2, But Square Enix Needs “A Little Bit More Time”

Image courtesy of Square Enix

The Switch 2 seems poised to deliver on RPGs in a way its predecessor didn’t, even securing the next FromSoftware game as a console exclusive. Alongside this and other RPGs like Persona 3 Reload, Switch 2 gamers are impressed with the console’s lineup compared to its predecessor. But of course, we want more.

Final Fantasy fans have had their fingers crossed for big news ever since Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade was confirmed for the console. With that recent Square Enix game headed to the handheld, fans have been hoping to see other Final Fantasy games confirmed for the console. Indeed, Square Enix has made previous comments about building a strong partnership with Nintendo. This led many fans to hope for more announcements of Final Fantasy ports for the Switch 2.

Image courtesy of Square Enix

Now, it seems like Yoshida is basically teasing Final Fantasy 14 making its way to Switch 2, as well. As he told Video Game Chronicle, the goal is “to provide Final Fantasy 14 and 16 to as many players as possible.” That’s not a definite confirmation, but he went on to say the team is putting in their best effort to make these latest Final Fantasy installments available on the Switch 2. He added that he asks for “a little bit more time.”

From the sounds of it, a Switch 2 port of Final Fantasy 14 isn’t yet a done deal. But it certainly seems to be something that Square Enix and Yoshida are actively pursuing alongside other Final Fantasy titles for the console. The game producer added that Square Enix has been “discussing with Nintendo” and that the conversation has been going well. So, while there’s no official announcement out there just yet, a Switch 2 version of Final Fantasy 14 just became a distinct possibility.

Are you hoping to see Final Fantasy 14 on the Switch 2? What about Final Fantasy 16?