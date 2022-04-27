A Plague Tale: Requiem Demo Announced

✖

A Plague Tale: Requiem will be appearing at the Tribeca Festival in June, where a 40-minute gameplay demo will be released. Fans that won't be in attendance don't have to look on with jealousy, however, as the demo will also be available online! To check out the demo, players will need to snag a ticket for the event when they are made available on May 2nd. Unfortunately, the demo will only be available to players on PC, and an Xbox controller will be required. However, it should be worth it for those looking forward to the game!

Developer Asobo Studio announced the game's involvement in the Tribeca Festival on Twitter, which can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

We are so proud and excited to announce that A Plague Tale: Requiem is part of @Tribeca Festival official Games selection!@APlagueTale @Focus_entmt https://t.co/dM8wfnZ1b9 — Asobo Studio ✈️🐀 (@AsoboStudio) April 26, 2022

A sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, A Plague Tale: Requiem is set to release sometime this year, though no specific window has been revealed. The game is currently set to release on PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch (via cloud streaming), and Xbox Series X|S. The game will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass subscribers that haven't played the first game will be happy to know that it's currently available on the service.

It will be interesting to see reception to the demo, as well as the full version of the game! A Plague Tale: Innocence debuted to mostly strong reviews in 2019, receiving a number of awards. Given the positive reception to the first game, there's a lot of anticipation for the sequel. Asobo Studio has a lot to live-up to, but the sheer length of this demo should give players plenty of time to get a feel for what the sequel will have to offer. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently, but with the Tribeca Festival kicking off on June 11th, we should know a lot more about A Plague Tale: Requiem soon. Until then, readers can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

What are your thoughts on A Plague Tale: Requiem? Were you a fan of the first game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!