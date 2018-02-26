A Way Out Goes Gold, Releases Next Month

The co-op game A Way Out has now gone gold ahead of its March 23 release.

Josef Fares, the enthusiastic director and writer for A Way Out and founder of developers Hazelight Studios, tweeted the news recently while voicing his excitement for the game’s upcoming release.

#awayout has gone golden. I can’t even describe my excitement. Get ready on March 23. — Josef Fares (@josef_fares) February 26, 2018

For those unfamiliar with the term, “going gold” means that the game is completed and is in the last few stages of being sellable, steps that include having the game moved to a physical format. With just under a month to go before the release, those that have been waiting for the release of A Way Out can likely expect to see more about the game in the coming weeks including launch trailers and other details.

While other games might offer multiplayer as a feature, sometimes in a co-op form as opposed to strictly PvP, A Way Out takes a different approach by making the game entirely co-op. That means that players must play with someone else to get through the game with each player controlling one half of the protagonist pair, Leo and Vincent.

“A Way Out is an experience that must be played with two players,” a description of the game reads. “Each player controls one of the main characters, Leo and Vincent, in a reluctant alliance to break out of prison and gain their freedom.”

For those that don’t have a couch co-op buddy to accompany them in the game, the online function will help pair players up with a teammate to progress through the story that involves an escape from prison and look into Leo and Vincent’s lives. A split-screen perspective will let players watch what’s going on with the other player so that the two can coordinate their efforts.

Another unique way that A Way Out promotes the co-op gameplay is through a “friends pass” feature. This allows a player to buy just one copy of the game, send a friend an invitation for the Friends Pass Free Trial, and the other player will be able to play through the co-op game with the buyer at no additional cost. This deal is even better seeing how the game only costs $29.99, so it’s really only $15 if you want to split it with a friend.

A Way Out releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Origin on March 23.