Abandoned Developer Explains Reason for Realtime Experience PS5 App Delay

✖

The Realtime Experience application for the upcoming PlayStation 5 horror game, Abandoned, was supposed to have been released earlier this week on August 10. Shortly after the app was supposed to go live, however, the game's developer Blue Box Game Studios revealed that it had run into a problem with its release and would need to delay it indefinitely. Over two days later, Blue Box still hasn't revealed to fans when the app might go live, but it has at least now started to explain the problem in the first place.

Taking to social media today, Blue Box Game Studios informed fans of the specifics related to the delay tied to Abandoned and its PS5 app. According to the developer, it happened to notice an error with the app mere moments before uploading the latest patch, which would have made the experience go live for all users. The issues in question were said to be associated with the engine for Abandoned. Graphical problems were also cited.

We dealt with multiple engine issues that occured last minute after we spotted a graphical glitch. For that we wanted to do a quick update. We are almost there as most of the testing is completed. — BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) August 12, 2021

As a whole, this story is one that is starting to wear thin with many fans who have been interested in Abandoned. Blue Box first revealed this mysterious project back in April of this year, alongside essentially no info or footage of the game. The Realtime Experience app in question was then planned to launch in June, but Blue Box delayed its release to August at the last minute. Now, when fans thought that they were finally going to see something from this project, the studio pulled the rug out from under their feet once again.

At this point, it's hard to know what to make of this situation. Is Abandoned even a real game? Is this all just part of a larger scheme to reveal this project? And did Blue Box ever even intend to release the Realtime Experience app this week, or has it been lying all along? For the most part, fans have no idea what to think. If any new information with all of this does come about, though, we'll let you know here on ComicBook.com.

Until then, what do you happen to make out from all of this drama with Abandoned? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.