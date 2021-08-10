Abandoned PS5 Showcase Gets Delayed Due to Technical Issues

✖

Abandoned developer Blue Box Game Studios announced on Tuesday that the app meant to showcase the new game has been experiencing technical difficulties. Because of this, the Abandoned demo has been delayed. The developer has not yet followed up with a timeframe pertaining to when these issues will be resolved but has instead said that it will inform players once the problems are fixed. At that point, people may finally be able to get some answers about Abandoned.

The developer confirmed on Twitter the technical issues players had already been experiencing after players had troubles getting into the PlayStation 5 app launched for the game. A teaser shared at the time the demo was supposed to go live was quickly followed by a tweet acknowledging the technical issues with another right after saying that people will know when things are fixed.

There is a technical issue with the delivery of the patch. We are working to get this live ASAP. We apologize for the inconvenience. — BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) August 10, 2021

We will inform you once we resolved the issue. — BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) August 10, 2021

The marketing for the Abandoned game has been increasingly cryptic and, at times, frustrating. It’s been intriguing regardless of whether you’ve been excited or annoyed by it, but the delay of the patch for the demo app didn’t help enthusiasm around the game by any means. People in the replies to the tweets above expressed frustration at the fact that so much was put into this unorthodox demo strategy of creating an app for trailers and other experiences instead of just uploading a trailer only to have the app not even work when the time called for it.

Inseparable from the anticipation for the Abandoned demo are the theories that have accompanied it. People have been theorizing that this might actually be a Hideo Kojima game despite the creator’s insistence that they aren’t affiliated with the mind behind games like the Metal Gear saga and Death Stranding.

People were unconvinced by this, however, and have continued to associate Abandoned with Kojima. If not a Kojima game itself, others have entertained the idea that this could be a new Silent Hill game, a new Metal Gear game, or perhaps one of each. None of these theories have been proven correct thus far, however, and judging from how cryptic everything about the game has been lately, we probably won’t have answers today whether the app ends up working or not.