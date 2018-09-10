‘Ace Attorney’ Getting Huge Tokyo Game Show Panel, Nintendo Switch Reveals Possible

It’s been awhile since we’ve heard from Capcom‘s Ace Attorney series, which is a little bit concerning. After all, the adventures of Phoenix Wright and company would be an ideal fit for the Nintendo Switch, whether playing at home or on-the-go. But now it appears that the attorney is set for one heck of a comeback, and it’s not too far off.

Listings for the Tokyo Game Show indicate that Capcom will host a special Ace Attorney panel on September 22, and it’s being described as an “unmissable” experience for fans of the series. It will feature series producer Motohide Eshiro, alongside game designer Shinsuke Kodama.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, there are rumors indicating that this could be the place where the team announces some kind of Nintendo Switch release, either with earlier games in the series getting the high-definition treatment, or perhaps a new entry in the series, marking the first time we’ve seen one since 2016’s release of Spirit of Justice on the Nintendo 3DS.

Kotaku has recently posted rumors indicating just what those plans are — and Capcom appears to be covering all the bases. The COO of Capcom reportedly said that the Switch games will be released sometime after April 2019, and both compilations and a new game are being planned. Again, nothing is entirely confirmed yet, but we’ll only have to wait a few more days to find out.

Honestly, with Capcom’s re-releases of classics going the way they are (especially with Okami HD and the forthcoming Onimusha Warlords), we’re surprised it’s taken so long for the Ace Attorney games to make a comeback. But perhaps the publisher was just waiting for the right opportunity and making sure the Switch was getting the proper momentum before, ahem, presenting its next case.

We’ll let you know whatever the team has in mind once the panel takes place, but something tells us that fans will have a lot to look forward to. Better start brushing up your “Objection!” and “Take that!” lines now, because something tells us they’re going to find more use.

In the meantime, you can check out the previous Ace Attorney games for older platforms now, particularly the Nintendo 3DS.