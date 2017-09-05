Activision: Crash Bandicoot’s Success Could Lead To “Other Things”

Even though the game has only been out for a few days, it's easy to see that Activision's Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has been nothing short of a success. The game has attained strong media buzz since its release (and also leading up to it), and it's also smashed sales records in both the U.K. and Australia, to the point that some people are having trouble tracking down copies. (Hey, there's always digital.)

With that, the big question is, "What's next?" Could we get a Spyro the Dragon Collection to pay tribute to that particular hero? Or maybe even a revamped Crash Team Racing that will have us hitting the road again? Activision isn't saying for sure. But according to a recent GamesIndustry interview, there are "other things" that are being looked at.

The company's CEO, Eric Hirshberg, talked about the "hole" in the company's line-up, since Destiny 2 and Call of Duty: WWII are the only other "big" releases coming this year, aside from the arrival of Crash. There doesn't seem to be anything new on the Skylanders front, so Hirshberg was quick to respond, noting that Crash played an important part in this year's line-up.

"We are experimenting with Crash," he explained. "We know there's a vocal fanbase that wanted that to come back. But you never know if that is emblematic of a larger audience or just this niche, nostalgia-based community. So far, we are seeing some real passion for it, so that could lead to other things.

"Of course, we are always trying to find the next big thing. But our first priority is to make sure we are servicing the communities that we are already lucky enough to have."

So, that's not entirely a confirmation that we'll see a full-on comeback of the Bandicoot, or other heroes that have a deserved spot in today's gaming scene. But it's certainly something, and leaves us wondering just what these "other things" really are. After all, that Lost Treasures DLC for N. Sane Trilogy still has yet to be revealed, so who knows what's in store…

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is available now for PlayStation 4. Be sure to check out our review!