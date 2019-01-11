Activision Issues Statement on Bungie Split

In a huge move for the start of 2019, Bungie and Activision have officially announced that they are done being in a partnership. It was a move that many were hoping for, but still managed to shock the community nonetheless. We’ve already gotten the official statement from Bungie and now Activision is offering up their thoughts.

Thank you Guardians. It’s been an honor and a privilege to help bring the world of Destiny to life for you. pic.twitter.com/EB1y19OTD8 — Activision (@Activision) January 10, 2019

In the tweet mentioned above, Activision acknowledges that they are rescinding the rights to the Destiny property. “Today we’re announcing plans for Bungie to assume full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise,” reads their official statement. “Going forward, Bungie will own and develop the franchise, and Activision will increase its focus on owned IP and other projects. Activision and Bungie are committed to a seamless transition for the Destiny franchise and will continue to work closely together during the transition on behalf of the community of Destiny players around the world.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The announcement is one that came abruptly but does make sense. Following a reveal for a 2019 roadmap, it’s clear that Bungie has a lot of creative directions they want to take the new game in. With rumors of a much darker Destiny 3, being able to assume all of the rights of Destiny is huge for Bungie. That gives them much more creative control over the property, control from a team intimately familiar with the lore and progression of this franchise.

You can also read Bungie’s full statement right here.