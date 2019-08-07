Adult Swim Announces 24-Hour Gaming Stream

Adult Swim is known for bringing the late-night crowd a variety of interesting content that would otherwise likely be shunned during daylight hours, and their video game publishing division is not much different. Known for titles such as Duck Game, Battle Chef Brigade, Robot Unicorn Attack, and so much more, Adult Swim Games is certainly keeping up with releases and has been for some time. That said, the Adult Swim Games Stream Day has officially been revealed with the full schedule for the upcoming 24-hour stream.

Set to take place on Wednesday, August 14th, the 24-hour stream will consist of eight separate streams and seven different video games. Some devs will also be part of the action, but the event will feature playthroughs of some of Adult Swim Games‘ titles, tournaments, and even challenges for members of the community.

The full schedule for the day-long event was also revealed, showing that it will take place from midnight to midnight. Streamers such as Ramseyfox, LisaMGC, Tater, and even Adult Swim Games themselves will be part of the fun. They will be playing a handful of the titles the publisher is know for, including Pool Panic, Duck Game, Rain World, and more. You can check out the full schedule below.

The 24-hour Adult Swim Games Stream Day will take place on August 14th from 12:00 am ET until 12:00 am ET the following morning. As for one of their more popular titles, Duck Game, which will be part of the tournament during the stream, here’s more:

“Enter the futuristic year of 1984, an age where ducks run wild in a frantic battle for glory. Win over the crowd and gain a following by blasting your feathered friends with Shotguns, Net Guns, Mind Control Rays, Saxophones, Magnet Guns, and pretty much anything else a duck could use as a weapon. One hit and you’re roasted. This is DUCK GAME. Don’t blink.”