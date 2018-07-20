Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Now Available, Launch Trailer Released

Outright Games’ Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion is now available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. And to celebrate the publisher has released a brand-new, official launch trailer.

The new trailer introduces players to the game’s wide-range of beloved and quirky characters, its turn-based combat, and showcases a bit of its Zelda: Wind Waker-esq gameplay, all in a package that sounds like and looks just like the cartoon, as long as you can excuse some inferior animation work.

For those that don’t know: Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion lets players take control of Finn, Jake, Marceline, and BMO, as they explore fan-favorite kingdoms in a journey to find out why the land of Ooo is flooding.

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion is available for $29.99 USD. At the moment of writing this, the game currently sits at a middiling 66 on Metacritic. For the most part, critics agree that the game is a faithful recreation of the cartoon world and its characters, and that it boasts a decent story and a solid combat system. However, they all also mostly agree it’s rough around virtually every edge.

Anyway, if you want, you can read more about Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion below, courtesy of an official overview from Outright Games itself:

In this brand-new, hilarious Adventure Time story, gamers play as Finn, Jake, Marceline, and BMO to explore fan-favorite kingdoms, and meet the well-loved characters from Cartoon Network’s popular TV animation series.

The game starts with a flooded Land of Ooo, in which familiar kingdoms are cut off from each other by rising waters. In their newly constructed boat (hold that thought*) Finn and Jake set sail to investigate what the junk went down.

During their adventures Finn and Jake will recruit friends to join their crew, jump into swashbuckling fights, interrogate characters for clues, and traverse the new and dangerous sea to locations across Ooo.

Key Features

– Open-world exploration

– 3D visuals that match the art-style of the show

– Playable fan-favorite characters: Finn, Jake, BMO, and Marceline

– An original Adventure Time story

– Tactical combat

– Hero progression

– Pirates – “Shiver me timbers!”