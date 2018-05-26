Agony Has Some Suggestive Achievements

The official achievements for Agony has now been revealed, a list of challenges that gets pretty lewd at times while also sharing more story details.

Before going too far into the achievement list that was first shared by True Achievements, you may recall that there are multiple endings for Agony, the hellish game that’s coming out soon for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. While that detail was already known, the exact endings hadn’t been revealed. The achievements list each of the possible endings, so while we still don’t know how to get those outcomes yet, this serves as your spoiler warning if you want to know absolutely nothing about the endings.

If you’re still here after that, you’ll notice that some of the achievements line up with the mature content that’s been seen in the past. “Pull it out!” has something to do with a succubus, just as “Can I Lick It?” and “What a Beautiful Taste!” do as well. Between those and calling people “pet” among other achievements, it looks like there’s rarely going to be a dull moment in Agony.

The achievements also give a bit more info on the Agony Mode along with the main story. This challenge mode that was recently revealed puts players in randomized rooms with different goals during each run. It appears that the achievements referencing levels one through four have to do with this, but it’s unknown whether you can actually go past those numbers.

Check out all the achievements below for Agony and look for it on May 29 when it releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Nice try (15)

Try to push an onoskelis to the pit

Pull it out! (90)

Succubus ending

I was born to rule! (90)

Nimrod ending

Good and Evil (30)

Unlock Evil and Angel ending

Your soul is mine! (30)

Baphomet ending

Lara would be proud! (30)

Find all secret rooms

She looks good in red (40)

Find 2 red chambers

The richest man in hell (30)

Find 4 gold chambers

I have a beautiful soul! (15)

Max out every skill

You look just like your father (30)

Unlock all letters and notes

The great painter (30)

Unlock all paintings

What have I done? (30)

Unlock all comic pages

Let me see you (30)

Unlock all characters in 3D viewer

I found a job! (15)

Unlock madman ending

I am enlightened (30)

Unlock everything in gallery

Wait for me my Goddess! (15)

Finish level 1

Pact with the devil (15)

Finish level 2

To the sunset! (15)

Finish level 3

Never ending Agony (15)

Finish level 4

Survivor (15)

Survive a level in Agony Mode

I’m thirsty! (15)

Possess an onoskelis

The force is with me (15)

Possess a chort

I’m on fire! But I like it. (15)

Possess an ifrit

Ice Age (15)

Find a peanut in the frozen caves

Demon slayer (15)

Push and kill an onoskelis

Did I just bore him? (15)

Survive Baphomet bossfight

There is always something bigger (15)

Kill an enormous chort

Where are you, pet? (15)

Finish level 1 as a succubus

This time, I will use the elevator (15)

Finish level 2 as a succubus

Finally, a bath! (15)

Finish level 3 as a succubus

What a beautiful taste! (15)

Finish level 4 as a succubus

Can I lick it? (15)

Use a finisher on an onoskelis as a succubus

Heartbreaker (15)

Kill a chort as a succubus

The Scarlet Woman (15)

Normal ending

Unforgettable journey (180)