Agony Has Some Suggestive Achievements

The official achievements for Agony has now been revealed, a list of challenges that gets pretty lewd at times while also sharing more story details.
Before going too far into the achievement list that was first shared by True Achievements, you may recall that there are multiple endings for Agony, the hellish game that’s coming out soon for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. While that detail was already known, the exact endings hadn’t been revealed. The achievements list each of the possible endings, so while we still don’t know how to get those outcomes yet, this serves as your spoiler warning if you want to know absolutely nothing about the endings.
If you’re still here after that, you’ll notice that some of the achievements line up with the mature content that’s been seen in the past. “Pull it out!” has something to do with a succubus, just as “Can I Lick It?” and “What a Beautiful Taste!” do as well. Between those and calling people “pet” among other achievements, it looks like there’s rarely going to be a dull moment in Agony.
The achievements also give a bit more info on the Agony Mode along with the main story. This challenge mode that was recently revealed puts players in randomized rooms with different goals during each run. It appears that the achievements referencing levels one through four have to do with this, but it’s unknown whether you can actually go past those numbers.
Check out all the achievements below for Agony and look for it on May 29 when it releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
Nice try (15)
- Try to push an onoskelis to the pit
Pull it out! (90)
- Succubus ending
I was born to rule! (90)
- Nimrod ending
Good and Evil (30)
- Unlock Evil and Angel ending
Your soul is mine! (30)
- Baphomet ending
Lara would be proud! (30)
- Find all secret rooms
She looks good in red (40)
- Find 2 red chambers
The richest man in hell (30)
- Find 4 gold chambers
I have a beautiful soul! (15)
- Max out every skill
You look just like your father (30)
- Unlock all letters and notes
The great painter (30)
- Unlock all paintings
What have I done? (30)
- Unlock all comic pages
Let me see you (30)
- Unlock all characters in 3D viewer
I found a job! (15)
- Unlock madman ending
I am enlightened (30)
- Unlock everything in gallery
Wait for me my Goddess! (15)
- Finish level 1
Pact with the devil (15)
- Finish level 2
To the sunset! (15)
- Finish level 3
Never ending Agony (15)
- Finish level 4
Survivor (15)
- Survive a level in Agony Mode
I’m thirsty! (15)
- Possess an onoskelis
The force is with me (15)
- Possess a chort
I’m on fire! But I like it. (15)
- Possess an ifrit
Ice Age (15)
- Find a peanut in the frozen caves
Demon slayer (15)
- Push and kill an onoskelis
Did I just bore him? (15)
- Survive Baphomet bossfight
There is always something bigger (15)
- Kill an enormous chort
Where are you, pet? (15)
- Finish level 1 as a succubus
This time, I will use the elevator (15)
- Finish level 2 as a succubus
Finally, a bath! (15)
- Finish level 3 as a succubus
What a beautiful taste! (15)
- Finish level 4 as a succubus
Can I lick it? (15)
- Use a finisher on an onoskelis as a succubus
Heartbreaker (15)
- Kill a chort as a succubus
The Scarlet Woman (15)
- Normal ending
Unforgettable journey (180)
- Unlock all achievements