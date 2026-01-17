Sega Delisting PlayStation Game Soon

Japanese game maker Sega is delisting a PS3-exclusive game soon. The title will still technically be available to purchase, but not as an individual game. Rather, it will be locked behind a larger collection purchase. This, of course, means paying more for the game in the future. Suffice to say, Sega fans aren’t very pleased with the decision.

More specifically, to accompany the upcoming release of Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties, Yakuza 3 Remastered will be removed from the PlayStation Store, Steam, and the Microsoft Store for individual purchase. As a result, it will only be available for purchase via the Yakuza Complete Series bundle. This means to acquire the game is going from a $19.99 purchase to a $129 purchase. There is a way around this, but not digitally. The remaster is included in the Yakuza Remastered Collection, which retails for around $29.99. However, this move could create scarcity in the future for this physical edition.

Yakuza 3 debuted back in 2009, at least in Japan. It didn’t come west until 2010. It is the third main installment in the series, which has since changed its name to Like a Dragon. However, this is not the original version, which was PS3 exclusive. This is the remaster that was released as a PS4 exclusive in 2018. This remaster did eventually come to Xbox One and PC, though, in 2021.

The release of “Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties” is now less than one month away. Everyone at the studio has poured their hearts into creating this title, and we are truly looking forward to the day everybody can finally play it.



We would also like to express our deep gratitude for… pic.twitter.com/cog9G09chu — RGG Studio | Like a Dragon & Yakuza Series (@RGGStudio) January 16, 2026

“So that means Yakuza 3 Remastered will be delisted and be only purchasable through the Yakuza Complete bundle? I hate the mentality that every old game needs to be totally remade in order to be ‘better.’ People like the original story and characters,” writes one fan of the announcement above.

A second fan adds, “Man, what happened to my once glorious studio. This is just sad now.” A third fan further drives the point home: “If you are confident that this product can stand on its own, you shouldn’t delist the old version at all.

At the moment of publishing, Sega has not responded to the backlash over this decision, nor provided any further explanation for why it is choosing this route. There are a few reasons why we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.