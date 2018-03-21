Agony Release Date Delayed, Devs Clarify Concerns About Cut Content

The release of survival-horror game Agony has been delayed from March 30 to an unannounced date.

Madmind Studio, the developer behind the game that takes players on a gruesome trip through a hell that’s filled with demons and brutality, posted an announcement on the game’s Steam page that confirmed the game wouldn’t hit the projected release date of March 30. The studio also explained the reasoning for the delay by saying that the devs are facing the final steps that include polishing the game for every platform.

“As you all have been curious about Agony we do have some information for you,” the announcement said. “Sadly we have to inform you that March 30th will not be the release date. We will inform you as soon as possible with the final release date of the game. Why is this? -With Agony being released across PS4, PC and Xbox we are facing last steps including polishing to support every player- no matter which platform – with the best possible experience. We wish this could have been done faster but ask for your patience to ensure you get the experience you deserve when Agony is released.”

The announcement also confirmed that the game would support various languages including English, French, Spanish, and other options that can be seen on the official post.

When an identical announcement was added to the game’s Kickstarter page, backers had some questions about the wording in the announcement. The “all age ratings” comment and the image of a demon that lacked visible breasts also had some players concerned about cut content since the majority of the trailers released so far included nudity and ample violence. We reached out to PlayWay, the game’s publishers, and received a response from Madmind Studio’s CEO that was also added to the Kickstarter page recently.

“What it means is that Agony has passed all age ratings we’ve expected to have,” Madmind Studio CEO Tomek Dutkiewicz said in a statement. “We have now highest possible ratings required to release the game on consoles and pc. Depending on what part of the world you are living, it will be 16+ or 18+.”

The CEO added that almost everything seen in the gameplay videos and trailers would still be included in the game when it’s released before clarifying that the demon showed on the Kickstarter page is just one of many variations.

“It’s important to clarify, that we didn’t have to censor much in the game. 99% of what you can see in the gameplay videos from Agony, will still be in the game,” Dutkiewicz said. “That includes gore, vulgar language, sexualized violence, sex, and nudity.”

The game is currently in the certification process, according to the devs, and more info including a final release date will be announced after that process is completed.