Two New Character Trailers and One New Gameplay Trailer Released for P3D & P5D

Two new trailers have released for Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night, this time focusing on to more characters that will be available to players at launch. Persona 3’s Aigis and Persona 5’s Makoto Niijima star in the two character trailers, but alongside those, Atlus has released an all new game play trailer that shows off Persona 5’s “Dancing!!” mode. Check out the game play trailer above, then scroll on for more info alongside the character trailers.

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will feature roughly 20 songs each at launch, all of which are inspired by a remixed from their source titles.

Here’s the track listing for “P3D” that will be available at launch:

“Brand New Days” (Yuyoyuppe Remix)

“Mass Destruction”

“When the Moon Reaches for the Stars” (Hideki Naganuma Remix)

“Want To Be Close” (ATOLS Remix )

“A Deep Mentality” (Lotus Juice Remix)

“Deep Breath Deep Breath” (Yuu Miyake Remix)

“Soul Phrase”

“Light the Fire Up in the Night” (KAGEJIKAN + MAYONAKA)

“Burn My Dread” (Novoiski REMIX)

“When the Moon Reaches for the Stars”

“Time” (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)

“Wiping All Out” (Atlus Kozuka remix)

“A Way of Life” Atlus Kitajoh Remix)

“Heartful Cry” (Atlus Konishi Remix)

“Light the Fire Up in the Night” (KAGEJIKAN + MAYONAKA) (sasakure.UK Remix)

“Mass Destruction” (Tetsuya Kobayashi Remix)

“The Battle for Everyone’s Souls” (T.Komine Remix)

“Burn My Dread”

“The Battle for Everyone’s Souls” (Daisuke Asakura Remix)

“Memories of You” (Atlus Meguro Remix)

“Our Moment”

“Moonlight Serendipity”

“Laser Beam” (Persona Super Live P=Sound Bomb!!!!! 2017)

“Burn My Dread -Last Battle-“

“Brand New Days”

Here’s what you’ll find on the soundtrack for “P5D”:

“Rivers in the Desert”

“Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There” (Jazztronik Remix)

“Keeper of Lust”

“Blooming Villain” (Atlus Konishi Remix)

“Tokyo Daylight (Atlus Kozuka Remix)

“Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There”

“Rivers in the Desert” (Mito Remix)

“Blooming Villain”

“Life Goes On”

“Price”

“The Whims of Fate” (Yukihiro Fukutomi Remix)

“Beneath the Mask” (KAIEN Remix)

“Will Power” (Shacho Remix)

“Last Surprise” (Taku Takahashi Remix)

“Life Will Change”

“GROOVY”

“One Nightbreak”

“Rivers in the Desert” (PERSONA SUPER LIVE P-SOUND BOMB!!!! 2017)

“Last Surprise” (Jazztronik Remix)