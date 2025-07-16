Patch Notes Are My Favorite Part of The Sims 4

Regardless of your feelings about The Sims 4 and the overwhelming amount of content that it has, you have to admit that the patch notes are often entertaining. It’s not a secret that The Sims 4 tends to have a consistent stream of glitches and random bugs in the game that persist and appear even a decade after the base version was released. You never know what new issues will pop up, either, as fixes for bugs can lead to other bugs, and adding content always comes with the risk of breaking things.

Whoever EA has writing out the patch notes that end up posted on the website when a new The Sims 4 update is released deserves a raise. They mix the perfect amount of information and humor into the notes, which makes them fun to read. Usually, patch notes aren’t the highlight of a game, but you read them to learn what’s been fixed and what problems still exist. With The Sims 4, the patch notes are worth reading just for fun, as some of the issues that get fixed are hilarious on their own, and the way the information is presented is simply delightful.

The Patch Notes for The Sims Are So Fun

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Entertaining patch notes have been part of The Sims before The Sims 4, but I’m simply going to focus on TS4 because those notes are the easiest to find at this point, and they are likely more relevant for most players now compared to previous base games from the series. However, if you can find them, even older base games have some patch notes that make for an entertaining read.

We've identified the issues impacting Sim pregnancy. They relate to performance optimizations. We’re working to revert these changes to resolve the issues as soon as possible. — The Sims Direct Communications (@TheSimsDirect) July 10, 2025

I’m sure that when the ongoing issue with the most recent patch making Sims pregnant even if they’re male or chaste, will have a great line in the patch notes that fix it, but in the meantime, here are some other memorable patch notes from The Sims 4 taken word-for-word from the notes.

“Dazed newborn Foals that are fed an Age-Up Treat now become adults who maintain their ‘Horseness’ when going on rides so they don’t walk upright like Sims.”

“Sims with a Fear of Fire will no longer be tormented by constant, unavoidable fires starting while they are cooking.”

“In an attempt to curtail unwarranted surreal horror gameplay, household members should no longer randomly be labeled as neighbors and become unable to use doors.”

“Gnomes have stopped constantly wiggling, jumping, or shaking after being placed from Build Mode.”

“Child Sims who were experiencing body deformation have returned to normal proportions.”

“Sims can WooHoo with the Grim Reaper again.”

I love that the patch notes are written in a way that keeps the game’s issues feeling light. There are some that I read that have made me think that there’s no way that issue actually occurred in the game, and that it has to be included as a joke. However, it also shows that you really never know what surprises you might encounter when playing The Sims 4.