New Sims 4 Patch to Fix Frustrating Pregnancy Glitches Has Arrived

The July 1st update to The Sims 4 introduced some exciting changes. However, it also introduced several bugs that made pregnancy a lot more challenging. Sims weren’t able to take pregnancy tests or use the “Try for Baby” interaction. EA confirmed a fix on the way before the latest expansion pack arrived, but it’s taken some time for them to find a fix. Today, a new update for The Sims 4 has arrived, with the promise of fixing these frustrating issues.

Today, July 16th, that patch is here. Simmers should be able to download a new update for The Sims 4, which will revert Sim pregnancy functionality “back to what it was before the Base Game Patch on July 1st, 2025.” The patch notes for this one are short and sweet, as the update is focused entirely on fixing the pregnancy glitches that the last major update introduced.

According to The Sims 4 team, “The issues were related to performance optimizations and have now been reverted.” So, this update doesn’t do much besides undo the optimizations that were causing pregnancy to behave so strangely in The Sims 4. That means that your Sims should now be able to take pregnancy tests and “Try for Baby” again. Baby bumps should also be displaying correctly again.

For those who use mods, the EA team suggests that issues with pregnancy mods should also be resolved with this latest update. However, as we all know, updates tend to have unexpected impacts on mods, so it’s always good to check in with the creator of your specific mods for any updates. Since this patch really just rolls back the prior changes, it should hopefully have less of a devastating impact on mods than those bigger updates.

Another update is in the works already, looking at fixes for the over-enthusiastic Ailments plaguing Sims with Enchanted by Nature. The release date for this next fix hasn’t been set, but for now, EA suggests toggling the settings in “Game Options” to reduce the frequency of ailments.

The patch notes themselves are pretty short this time around, but you can check out the official patch notes from EA below:

Bug Fixes

Base Game

[EA Forums] Pregnancy will work as it did prior to the Base Game Patch on 7/‌1/‌2025

To make sure you’ve correctly installed the update, check for the following version numbers, depending on your platform:

PC: 1.116.232.1030 / Mac: 1.116.232.1230

Console: Version 2.16

Once you install this update, you should hopefully see pregnancy in The Sims 4 working as intended once again.