Win an Exclusive Air Jordan 3 Xbox One X Console, Here’s How to Enter

Sneaker-heads are gearing up for the rolling launch of some iconic Air Jordan III series sneakers, the first of which dropped on Valentine’s Day. You can check those out right here. To celebrate, Xbox is actually releasing some limited edition Xbox One X consoles in collaboration with Nike and Air Jordan. Just wait until you guys see these consoles:

Here’s the deal. Xbox is going to create three unique Xbox One X consoles based on each of the three Air Jordan III releases. There will only be one of each console, and you’re not going to be able to buy these anywhere in the world — kind of like those Air Jordans, am I right?! Anyway, starting today, Microsoft is giving you a chance to enter to win one of these beauties. All you have to do is head over to the Xbox Twitter page some time before Wednesday, February 21 to enter. They’ll ask you to retweet something, which will take you approximately one second. Easy enough. Obviously some restrictions are going to apply, so you better check out the contest details here.

From the Xbox Wire: “The Free Throw Line Xbox One X pays homage to the unforgettable dunk by Michael Jordan in 1988. The Black Cement Xbox One X is inspired by the sneakers with all the same detailing which made these, considered by many, the greatest sneakers of all-time, and the Tinker Xbox One X showcases Tinker Hatfield’s original design for what the shoe was going to be.”

This is a crossover event that is going to leave many gamers foaming at the mouth. The world’s most powerful console, custom designed for the launch of what will undoubtedly be the hottest sneaker line in the world for a season.

When it comes to collector’s items, owning the two of these things together is a dream worth dreaming. But don’t let your dreams stay dreams! Hit up Xbox and throw your name into that hat, y’all. You could walk away with the sickest console you’ll ever own in your life! We wish you luck.