Alan Wake 2 Reveals Release Window for The Lake House DLC

Remedy Entertainment has confirmed when its next expansion for Alan Wake 2, titled The Lake House, will be released. Nearly one month ago, the first piece of DLC for Alan Wake 2, Night Springs, was let loose across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Since that time, fans have wondered when The Lake House would arrive and bring to an end the entirety of AW2. While a specific date has yet to be provided, we now know at the very least which month Remedy is targeting for the DLC.

In a new statement on the Alan Wake 2’s official FAQ, it was made clear that The Lake House is set to launch in October 2024. This release is set to happen in tandem with the physical version of AW2, which will hit retailers in late October. Outside of this broad confirmation, Remedy didn’t say much else about The Lake House, but it did provide a brief new description of what the DLC is set to entail.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Lake House is a mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake set up by an independent government organization to conduct secret research… until something goes wrong,” says the expansion’s synopsis. “Explore the Lake House and embark on an adventure as the realities of the Pacific Northwest and the Dark Place collide again.”

One reason why Remedy might not be revealing much about The Lake House just yet is because it could play a pivotal part in where the “Remedy Connected Universe” will go next. In recent years, Remedy has started tying many of its various games together in a single universe, primarily through Control and Alan Wake 2. With a Control sequel already known to be on the horizon, Remedy could pave the way for this game in some capacity with the story it tells in The Lake House. Only time will tell if this proves to be the case, but we’ll only have to wait a few more months to find out.

Will you be playing The Lake House when it comes to Alan Wake 2 in October? And do you believe that this DLC will play a part in the future of the Remedy Connected Universe? Let me know for yourself over on social media at @MooreMan12.