Ubisoft Delays Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Remake Along With 6 Other Games

It’s less than a month into 2026, but gamers have already had a few disappointing updates. Big games like the upcoming free RPG Seven Deadly Sins: Origin have already been pushed back. And now, AAA game developer Ubisoft has revealed that it’s shifting gears on several major projects as part of a new restructuring. The company has reportedly canned its upcoming Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake, along with 5 other unnamed projects. But that’s not all. Ubisoft has delayed 7 of its upcoming games, likely including the long-rumored Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag remake.

This news comes on the heels of the closure of Ubisoft’s Halifax studio last year. Now, Ubisoft Stockholm will also shut down, with other branches set to see more layoffs. These changes mean that several big projects, including Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, have been cancelled entirely. Ubisoft also confirms that it has delayed 7 other games. We don’t yet know the full details of which games have been pushed back, but IGN confirms that the game previously assumed to be a remake of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag is among them.

Ubisoft Shifts Focus to Open-World and Live-Service Games with Latest Restructuring

Image courtesy of Ubisoft

For fans looking forward to seeing some big new games from Ubisoft this year, things aren’t looking great. With 5 big projects cancelled and 7 more delayed, 2026 could be a quiet year for the developer. The long-rumored Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag remake was expected to be released sometime before April of this year. That project, though still not officially confirmed as a Black Flag remake, is among the 7 delayed games. It is pushed back one year, now expected by April 2027.

That doesn’t mean that Ubisoft is giving up on one of its tentpole IPs, however. The latest restructuring effort will see the developer divided into 5 “Creative Houses,” each with a specific focus. The first of these units will be focused on the biggest Ubisoft brands: Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six. So, at least for now, the project that most assume to be a Black Flag remake will likely continue, even if it is delayed.

Image courtesy of ubisoft

As for the other units, they will each have a specific focus. Creative House 2 will focus on shooters like Ghost Recon, with House 3 dedicated to live-service titles, including Skull and Bones and The Crew. Narrative-driven and fantasy series, including the long-awaited Beyond Good and Evil 2, will be managed by Creative House 4. And as for casual games like Just Dance, those will be the purview of Creative House 5. While we don’t have the specifics on which projects have been delayed, it does at least sound like Beyond Good and Evil 2 is not among the cancelled games at this point.

With this restructuring, Ubisoft will reportedly shift its focus largely to open-world and live-service games. What this means for the studio’s many ongoing projects remains to be seen. With 5 games cancelled and 7 more delayed, it’s unclear what fans can expect from the studio in 2026. But from the looks of it, Assassin’s Creed fans shouldn’t be holding their breath for a Black Flag remake any time soon. If the rumored project, now delayed to 2027, is indeed that remake, we’ve not got over a year to wait.

