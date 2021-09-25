Alan Wake Remastered Reveals Upgraded Graphics in New Video

Remedy Entertainment is poised to release its new remastered iteration of Alan Wake in just a few short weeks at this point. Prior to doing so, however, the studio has now given us a new look at what we should expect from this touched-up version of the title. In short, if you’re someone who hasn’t re-visited the world of Alan Wake in quite a long time, this remaster looks like it could very well be worth checking out.

Shown in the new trailer down below, Remedy has shown off more of the gameplay and cutscenes that have been re-done for Alan Wake Remastered. As a whole, the visual upgrades are very noticeable, and the work that Remedy has done on the title seems to be pretty substantial. While the game’s core is still very much from two console generations ago, the graphics that are shown in this trailer are quite impressive and indicate that this should be a well-done remaster.

“Play as troubled author Alan Wake, who goes on a desperate search for his missing photographer wife, Alice. The sleepy Pacific Northwestern town of Bright Falls isn’t what it seems. A malevolent presence lurks in the dark, and a horror story Alan doesn’t remember writing is coming true,” says a description of this new version of the game from Remedy. “Experience improved visuals, enhanced character models and richer environmental details in a remaster of Remedy Entertainment’s classic game. Alan Wake Remastered includes the main game and its two story expansions – The Signal and The Writer – with the complete experience rendered in 4K visuals.”

When it comes to the release date of Alan Wake Remastered, the title is set to hit PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms early next month on October 5. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com around that time as we should have a review of the game to share with you.

Are you planning to pick up Alan Wake Remastered for yourself next month? And what do you think of the new visuals that are shown in this trailer? Let me know your reaction either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.