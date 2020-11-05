Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Will Be Streaming on Twitch Again Soon

✖

The "Notorious AOC" is headed back to Twitch. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was interacting with tech industry figure Rick Klau on Twitter, when Klau asked the question that fans have been wondering: when will AOC be streaming next on Twitch? The congresswoman answered by letting her community know: "I’ll do it again soon, but I need a nap. Maybe this week or next... Feel free to drop ideas / people for the next stream though". That infirm commitment was enough to get fans of both AOC and Twitch hyped - there's just the small matter of that pesky presidential election to get through first...

I’ll do it again soon, but I need a nap. Maybe this week or next https://t.co/NmZTZXTPCy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 5, 2020

Feel free to drop ideas / people for the next stream though ⬇️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 5, 2020

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has become a quick-rising political icon, in large part to the air of youthful progressive views that she brings to the table. Part of that image has been stoked by AOC doing things that most other congressmen or senators never would - like using Twitch as a platform to reach gamers and other communities.

AOC showed up on Twitch in early 2019 to use her celebrity to bring awareness to a charitable event for trans children. The congresswoman proved to be a hit with the streaming community, sharing stories like her days playing N64:

Here’s @aoc talking about how Nintendo 64 was the best system. She’s on @twitch helping to raise money for trans kids. pic.twitter.com/cJIfUif1mv — Gene Park (@GenePark) January 20, 2019

After that positive experience, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez once again came to Twitch last month, streaming Among Us as part of a way to promote voting in the 2020 election.

Could this new Twitch session see AOC actually stream in a more casual way? After all the stress of the election, she'd be welcome - but it's a fair bet she'll also find a way to tie it to another charitable cause.

Twitch continues to go through an interesting evolution in 2020. For every big event or celebrity appearance that draws viewers, there's another controversy that turns people off to the service. The month of October alone saw Twitch hit with allegations of sweeping "accounts of harassment and abuse under the rug: sexual, verbal, physical abuse, and racism," by a former employee. Twitch also banned multiple WWE star accounts (like Paige), causing more backlash. There are still two months left to go in 2020, so...