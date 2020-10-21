Among Us: Best Moments From AOC's Stream With Pokimane, DrLupo, and More

In case you somehow missed it, known gamer and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to the streaming platform Twitch last night with some popular internet personalities like Pokimane and DrLupo in addition to fellow U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar to play Among Us in an effort to promote voting ahead of the United States election next month. If you've ever wanted to watch elected officials stab streamers in the back (and also get stabbed) this might be your only chance, and thankfully the internet has helpfully been compiling the best of the stream for viewing.

In fact, The Washington Post's gaming vertical, Launcher, has pulled together all of the highlights from the incredibly popular stream into a single 10-minute long video, which you can watch above. Perhaps best of all? The whole thing kicks out with AOC actually being one of the two impostors. But that's not all! After her first attempt at getting away with space murder, she accidentally reports herself rather than venting. If there is a better way to start such a stream, I can't think of one.

It was such a blast. Super grateful to @AOC @hasanthehun and all the amazing gamers for a fun night. Poggers (am I using that right?). S/o to @isaiah_kb for my set up. Follow us on twitch, I will be back 😉 https://t.co/ASv7E8V7vp — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 21, 2020

Among Us is currently available on PC, Android, and iOS. If you are somehow not familiar, is a video game for 4 to 10 players where everyone attempts to prepare a spaceship for departure -- but there are impostors in the crew's midst that seek to kill off everyone else. The rest of the group is tasked with preparing the ship as well as ejecting the impostors before it's too late. Think Werewolf, if you're familiar, but in digital space with cross-platform support. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Among Us right here.

