Aliens: Fireteam Elite Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

Developer Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century Games have announced that Aliens: Fireteam Elite, which was previously just Aliens: Fireteam, will officially release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 24th. The cooperative third-person survival shooter, as the developer describes it, is set within the Alien franchise universe and sees a unit of marines answering a mysterious distress call in the outer colonies that goes, apparently, very poorly.

Essentially, the game pits players against a number of Xenomorphs in addition to Weyland-Yutani Synthetics. If co-op is too difficult to arrange, AI teammates will instead take their place, and there are four different campaigns featuring different storylines. Players can also customize their marine with various classes, weapons, gear, and perks. The concept should be fairly familiar at this point as the latest trailer feels very reminiscent of Left 4 Dead but with Alien aesthetics and more customization.

Enter a dangerous world and #SurviveTheHive on August 24th, 2021. Pre-order #AliensFireteamElite on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One or Steam: https://t.co/xjiKt5vTEP 👈https://t.co/GZOk9d0u1M — Aliens: Fireteam Elite (@AliensFireteamE) June 23, 2021

"Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the evolving Xenomorph threat," the official description of Aliens: Fireteam Elite reads. "Face off against waves of terrifying Xenomorph and Weyland-Yutani Synthetic foes alongside two players or AI teammates, as you and your fireteam desperately fight your way through four unique campaigns that introduce new storylines to the Alien universe. Create and customize your own Colonial Marine, choosing from an extensive variety of classes, weapons, gear and perks, battling overwhelming odds in this heart-pounding survival shooter experience."

As noted above, Aliens: Fireteam Elite -- as the video game is now called -- is now officially set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 24th. Pre-orders for the standard ($39.99) and deluxe ($69.99) editions of the video game are available wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Aliens: Fireteam Elite right here.

What do you think about Aliens: Fireteam Elite's new name? Are you excited to check it out in August? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!