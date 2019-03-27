All of ‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’s Titles Will Release on PC in 2019

343 Industries finally announced the long-awaited PC port of Halo: The Master Chief Collection recently, which led to all sorts of pizza-related fun. That said, it was also disclosed that the collection would not arrived as a full package on day one. Instead, the games will be released at different times to allow the development team time to properly port them. While they could just as easily wait until they’ve all been prepared to release the collection in its entirety at once, they surely just want to get the games on PC with the quickness. Thankfully, it looks like each of the games will be releasing before the end of 2019.

Splash Damage is the team behind the ports and they’ve recently sent out a newsletter recently to address the upcoming release. “The cat is out of the bag,” reads the letter. “We’re incredibly proud to be working closely with Microsoft once more, this time on bringing Halo: The Master Chief Collection to PC.”

According to the newsletter, Halo: Reach will be the first title to arrive on PC from the collection. After that, the rest of the games are “scheduled throughout the year.” This is surely good news for everyone looking forward to enjoying the majority of the Halo series on the non-console platform.

“For the first time ever, The Master Chief’s story comes to PC. Featuring Halo: Reach along with Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, the Halo 3: ODST Campaign and Halo 4, this is the definitive Halo experience.

“Honoring the iconic hero and his epic journey, The Master Chief’s story is brought together with a total of 67 campaign missions plus more than 120 multiplayer maps (including the original Halo Combat Evolved maps) and Spartan Ops maps. Now built for PC with mouse and keyboard support and up to 4K UHD and HDR, this is the collection Halo fans have been waiting for!”

It’s unknown at this time when Halo: Reach will arrive on PC, but considering there are six titles in The Master Chief Collection and nine months left in the year, we’re hoping it’s in the near future. For the time being, the collection is currently available on Xbox One.

