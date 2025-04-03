Xbox Discounts Two of the Best Games of All Time for Under $3

Xbox has discounted two of the best games of all-time for under $3 and there’s probably a decent chance you haven’t played them. Although Nintendo is raising prices on video games up to $80, gaming is still a pretty affordable hobby if you play your cards right. Of course, the device you play it on will likely be an expensive purchase, but after that, there’s plenty of ways to rack up a good game library without it hurting your wallet too badly. Subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus give you access to countless games for no extra cost and weekly gaming sales can bring classics down to low prices.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that said, gamers can get their hands on two of some of the best games out there for just under $3 on Xbox right now. If you’re looking for a great new game, particularly something single player with great atmosphere, Playdead’s Limbo and Inside are both on sale in a bundle for a whopping $2.69 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Normally, this bundle is $26.99, so this is a heck of a deal. In case you’re not familiar with the two games, they’re quite similar to each other, but they are not directly related.

Limbo follows a little boy stuck in the titular state between life and death while searching for his sister. The black and white side scroller sees the little boy battling a giant spider and overcoming heady puzzles in search of his lost sister. Limbo was originally released on Xbox 360 and has been ported to a number of platforms since then due to its extremely positive reception. Limbo currently sits at a 90 on review aggregator Metacritic and regarded as a “must play” title by the site.

Inside was Playdead’s follow-up to Limbo and follows another unnamed young boy, though seemingly different to the one in Limbo, through a dystopian city as he uncovers a dark conspiracy. The game is even more beloved than Limbo by critics with a 93 out of 100 on Metacritic. Its story and particularly its ending have sparked a lot of discussion since its release a decade ago. It’s yet another really engaging puzzle platformer that will likely sink its hooks deep in you. You can see the trailers and descriptions for the games below.

Limbo

Play video

“Uncertain of his sister’s fate, a boy enters Limbo. Limbo is an award-winning indie adventure, critically acclaimed for its captivating puzzle design and immersive sound and visuals. Its dark, misty spaces and haunting narrative will stay with you forever.”

Inside

Play video

“Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project. Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere.”

With all of that said, you’d be missing out by not taking advantage of this Xbox deal. This deal only lasts until April 7th, so act quickly. For less than a cup of coffee, you can get two of the best puzzle platformer games out there and occupy yourself in front of the TV all weekend long. Give Limbo and Inside a chance if you haven’t already!

Playdead has been teasing a new game for a number of years now and it appears like it will be more 3D than its past titles. Teaser images for the untitled game have suggested it may follow some kind of astronaut or pilot, though no details have been shared about the game. There’s currently no release date for the game, but hopefully, we’ll hear more about it sooner rather than later.