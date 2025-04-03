GameStop Deal Gives You $175 Off a Nintendo Switch 2

GameStop is giving gamers the chance to get a Nintendo Switch 2 for a lot cheaper than retail price. Video games can be affordable if you take advantage of sales and subscription services, but the cost to entry can be a bit daunting. It requires you to invest many hundreds of dollars for a console and much more if you want a nice PC gaming setup. While Nintendo has always been a fairly cost effective gaming company, that won’t be the case with the Nintendo Switch 2. Following the recent Nintendo Direct, Nintendo confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 would cost $449.99, making it Nintendo’s third most expensive console (adjusted with inflation) behind NES and Super NES.

Of course, this is a result of Nintendo making a much more powerful machine this time around and decking it out with a bunch of really neat technology. When Nintendo Switch 2 comes out in June, it’s likely people are going to be all over it and it will dominate the summer until the fall games start to roll around. Even then, Nintendo has confirmed that some big fall releases like Borderlands 4 will release on the platform, which really highlights the performance of this machine. Unfortunately, Nintendo has also confirmed that some Nintendo Switch 2 games will be $80, which is incredibly pricey after years of $60 and $70 games.

GameStop Trade-In Deal Lets You Save $175 on Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order

However, if you are looking to save some money on the Switch 2, GameStop has you covered. GameStop is offering a pretty lucrative trade-in deal for Nintendo Switch owners. From April 9th through April 30th, 2025, you can get up to $175 off of a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order. Those who trade in a Switch OLED toward a Switch 2 pre-order will get $175 in credit that they can apply toward the Switch 2 while regular Switch owners can get $125 to put toward the new console. If you have a Switch Lite, you can trade it in for $100 toward a Nintendo Switch 2. This is a pretty great deal because the Nintendo Switch 2 is quite expensive and this can bring it down to under $300.

While some people like to hold on to their consoles, the Nintendo Switch 2 will allow people to play their Switch games on the new console and they can even use some of their accessories on Nintendo Switch 2. So, a lot of your investments into the console will carry over to the new hardware, making it easier to trade in your original Nintendo Switch. Of course, the decision is totally up to you. There will be some games that won’t work on Switch 2 or may have some compatibility issues, but it’s likely Nintendo is going to try and make sure a bulk of the library works on the new console.

Of course, if you do choose to go down this route, you will be without a Switch for at least a month or two. If it’s your primary gaming console, this may be a hard sacrifice, but it is in the name of saving some money. Either way, it’s a pretty good deal and one that gamers will likely take full advantage of so they can save some money on the Nintendo Switch 2 and maybe put it toward some other games.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will release on June 5th. Are you going to pre-order Nintendo’s new console? Let me know in the comments!