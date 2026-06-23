Amazon Reveals New AI-Powered Video Game With Arnold Schwarzenegger

Amazon Games has been looking to expand Amazon influence into the gaming space. While the company has found real success as a streaming service for film and television, as well as a power play in Hollywood thanks to its acquisition of MGM, the company has also been trying to make a name for itself in the world of gaming. This is where Luna comes in, an aspect of the online service that focuses on simple games that are easy to pick up and play.

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The latest entry to the Luna library is Courtroom Chaos – Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Designed as something of an answer to the smartphone-assisted party game genre that has long been defined by JackBox Games, Courtroom Chaos pits players against one another in an effort to sway an AI Arnold Schwarzenegger. While the actual gameplay is a goofy lark, it does speak to one of the challenges that Luna is facing in winning over gamers.

The AI Arnold Will Now Hear Your Case

Courtroom Chaos – Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger is a sequel to 2025’s game of the same premise with Snoop Dogg. Developed by GameNight, the premise is that, in the vein of reality TV courtroom shows like Judge Judy, an AI approximation of the celebrity in question serves as the arbiter of the player’s disputes. Across multiple game modes, players can engage with this version of Arnold, offering up arguments that either impress or frustrate the judge. Single-player challenges force the player to try to win over Judge Arnold with a single argument, while multiplayer pits teams of 2 to 6 against one another to provide legal arguments in hopes of swaying the AI, with the cases all based on player input.

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The game was made in conjunction with the Hollywood legend, who lent his voice and appearance to the game’s AI algorithm on top of appearing in a commercial for the game. The game is another effort by Luna to expand the gaming space for Amazon Prime subscribers, joining the ranks of the similarly AI-driven Snoop Dogg edition of Courtroom Chaos alongside other multiplayer experiences like Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite. These games are free for Prime subscribers, giving the subscription service a natural ability to compete with other platforms like Netflix and its own recent expansions into gaming.

Courtroom Chaos Is Trying To Buck A Major Gaming Trend

One of the most contentious developments in the gaming space today is the prevalence of generative AI in game design. While many studios and publishers have cited the potential of taking game development in that direction in terms of cost-saving and reducing workloads, developers and players have been frustrated by sloppy results, derivative games, and a lack of artistic influence. Even the use of it in the early stages of development is enough to generate a fierce response. The discovery that generative AI was used partly in the early stages of Clair Obscura: Expedition 33 was the only thing that really dented that game’s reputation in 2025, with Polygon reporting that it cost Sandfall Entertainment the Indie Game Awards recognition it had received. Amazon has been confronted with that reality recently, with fans frustrated that the upcoming Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis used some GenAI during development.

As such, it makes sense why gamers would have trepidations with something like Courtroom Chaos and would hold out hope for more games from Luna that feel like the pretty fun Slay the Spire-style action of Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite. However, Courtroom Chaos feels more like a goofy experiment by the company. As Amazon Gaming GM Jeff Gattis recently told IGN, “The Courtroom Chaos games, you can’t make those without a large language model… They’re built by humans, but they’re built on the back of, that’s how you report, get Snoop and Arnold to have a personality and actually talk to you. So we are excited about that. There are also things that we’re able to do much faster. So prototyping, quickly creating assets that will ultimately be touched and designed by humans, but we can go faster, we can take more risks, we can make more games. It’s things like that where we think that we think we have a little more latitude since we’re not embedded in making $300 million games that take five years.”

As a party game experiment, there is fun to be had with Courtroom Chaos that largely stems from interacting with other players instead of relying on the AI Arnold. However, it remains to be seen what Luna does with AI as a game development tool going forward — and whether the lessons of something like Courtroom Chaos or the success of Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite become the more definitive approach for the company. For those curious, both games are now available for Prime subscribers and offer unique visions of where the industry is going.

Courtroom Chaos – Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger is now available for Amazon Prime subscribers through Luna.