Amazon’s Black Friday Sale Has Incredible Xbox One X Bundle Deals

Black Friday is just around the corner and for gamers, that means a big chance to save. For those that love their consoles, Amazon has some awesome deals for the most powerful console yet: The Xbox One X.

With Fallout 76 now out for all to enjoy, there’s a rad (heh) deal for the latest adventure in the Wasteland for those hoping to get an Xbox One X. For those that are looking for a more aethletic experience, there’s one for the latest NBA 2K title, as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Xbox One X 1TB Console – NBA 2K19 Bundle

For those wanting to get their basketball on, the latest NBA 2K19 is now available in a sweet Xbox One X bundle right here for $457.50. With the free game and over 40 bucks off of the original price, it’s sweet pickings for those looking for the best of the best that Xbox has to offer.

Features include:

Bundle includes: Xbox One X console, wireless controller, full-game download of NBA 2K19, 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial, and 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial

Celebrate 20 years of redefining sports gaming with the #1-rated NBA video game simulation series in incredible 4K with HDR

Enjoy instant access to over 100 games out of the box with the included one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass

Watch 4K Blu-ray movies; stream 4K video on Netflix, and YouTube, among others; and listen to music with Spotify

With hundreds of Xbox One X Enhanced games, immersive true 4K gaming, and 40% more power than any other console, there’s never been a better time to game with Xbox One X

Xbox One X 1TB Console – Fallout 76 Bundle

Get ready to explore those country roads, because Fallout 76 is now available and even better? Included in another Xbox One X Bundle. Though this one keeps the console itself at the same price, the game itself is completely free.

Features include:

Bundle includes: Xbox One X console, wireless controller, full-game download of Fallout 76, 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial, and 1-month Xbox Live Gold. Xbox Live Gold required to play game (sold separately, 1 month included).

Multiplayer comes to the epic, open-world Fallout RPG series from Bethesda game Studios

Use the construction and assembly mobile platform (C.A.M.P.) to build and craft anywhere in the world

Experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe. All-new graphics, lighting and landscape technology brings to life six distinct West Virginia regions. From the forests of Appalachia to the noxious crimson expanses of the Cranberry Bog, each region offers its own risks and rewards.

Go it alone or team up with fellow survivors to unlock access to the ultimate weapon-nuclear missiles

Get yours here for $499.99.

The Xbox One X

The Xbox One X is the most powerful console on the market to date. With true 4K and the Xbox One X Enhancement program for older titles, it’s the best way to play those Xbox favorites. You can learn more about the powerhouse console right here on the official Microsoft website.