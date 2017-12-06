Gaming

This One Day Toy Sale is Loaded With Popular Characters

A toy sale is happening on Amazon right now that’s focused on all sorts of popular characters that kids love. There’s also plenty of things in there that older kids and adults can appreciate. The discounts are heavy, and a lot of it is priced right for bonus gift giving. Here are some of our favorite items in the lineup:

Power Rangers Movie Interactive Megazord with Ranger Figures: $32.39 – 46% off
Pokémon Small Plush XY Pikachu: $7.96 – 28% off
Pokémon Large Plush, Eevee: $12.99 – 35% off
Pokémon Clip ‘N’ Carry Poké Ball Belt: $13.07 – 29% off
Marvel Legends Series Star-Lord Electronic Helmet: $54.43 – 46% off
Funko Pop Game of Thrones Jon Snow & Ramsay Bolton Set: $13.36 – 33% off
Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Legends Series Star-Lord: $9.25 – 54% off
DC Wonder Woman Diana Prince & Hidden Sword Doll: $4.22 – 72% off
Disney Moana Adventure With Magical Seashell Necklace Doll : $19.49 – 35% off
DC Super Hero Girls Triple Team Collection Dolls 3 Pack : $12.71 – 53% off

Head on over to Amazon to check out all of the toys in the sale. Again, the deal is good for today only – or until the products sell out – so load up on gifts while you can!

