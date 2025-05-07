Adult Swim Seemingly Cancels Surprising Show After Two Seasons

It looks like Adult Swim has canceled a rather surprising series after two seasons according to a recent listing found on social media. Adult Swim often showcases some of the best adult animation offerings around as they not only license major hits like King of the Hill and Family Guy from other companies, but they also take the time and invest in original projects that find success in their own right. For every juggernaut success like Rick and Morty and Smiling Friends, however, there are just as many that don’t find their audience despite having a lot to offer to fans.

It seems like one of these shows has come to an end after two seasons. As spotted by @CNschedules on X, the official Instagram page for Teenage Euthanasia seemingly confirms that the series has been canceled after two seasons. Noting that the show is now available for streaming with Max, the page also includes, “Like Trophy’s heart, this show is dead.” in its bio. Given that the social media has not been updated with a new post since the show’s second season aired back in 2023, this is a rather significant update regarding its future.

What Is Teenage Euthanasia?

Premiering with Adult Swim in 2021 and created by Alyson Levy and Alissa Nutting, Teenage Euthanasia told stories of a dysfunctional family in a futuristic vision of Florida. Maria Bamford starred as Trophy Fantasy, a teenager who left her child in the custody of her mother. When she takes her own life following a huge divorce, she’s brought back to her mother’s funeral home. Thanks to a mix of the embalming fluid in her body and her daughter, Euthanasia (Jo Firestone)’s tears, Trophy’s brought back to life. And two seasons of shenanigans went from there.

The second season of Teenage Euthanasia wrapped up its run back in late 2023, and there was no word from Adult Swim as to whether or not the series would continue with new episodes. Now two years later, it appears we’ve gotten our answer from the series itself that reveals that there will only be two seasons of the series overall. With it being available to stream with Max, it’s now time to go back and check out what you might have missed during its run.

What’s Next for Adult Swim?

Teenage Euthanasia might have seemingly come to an end with the adult animation block, but Adult Swim still has quite a few offerings on the way. Not only have we seen some new originals this year already such as Shinichiro Watanabe’s newest anime series, Lazarus, Joe Bennett and Steve Hely’s Common Side Effects, and Adele Williams’ Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances, but there have also been continuations of other franchises like Michael Cusack’s YOLO with YOLO Rainbow Fantasy. But the biggest return this year yet will be hitting later this month.

Rick and Morty will be officially returning to Adult Swim with the highly anticipated Season 8 of the series on May 25th, and then will be made available for streaming with both Max and Hulu beginning on September 1st. It will also feature a returning cast and staff from the previous season of the animated series, and will likely have all sorts of wacky shenanigans that will be hard to predict week to week. So while some shows might have come to their respective ends, many are just getting started on their own journeys together with Adult Swim as the network continues to experiment.

