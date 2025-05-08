GTA 6 Trailer Breaks Absurd Record Previously Held by Marvel

GTA 6‘s new trailer just broke a huge record that was previously held by Marvel. It would be an understatement to say that GTA 6 is likely going to be the biggest release next summer. Even though the new game will release in the same month as a highly anticipated Avengers movie, the first Star Wars movie in 7 years, and just months before a new Spider-Man and Christopher Nolan movie… it’s still likely that GTA 6 will be the biggest release out of them all. GTA 5 made a billion dollars in 3 days and has gone on to become the second best selling game of all-time with over 200 million copies sold.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, naturally, the release of the new GTA 6 trailer was a big deal. Unlike the first trailer, there was no forewarning that this was coming. Rockstar Games had just delayed GTA 6 to next year days prior and told fans they could expect some news soon, but no one knew how “soon” was going to be and no one expected there to be as much news as there ended up being. Not only did we get a lengthy trailer, but we got 70+ new screenshots and details about the world and characters of GTA 6. It was extremely detailed and exactly what fans wanted after a year and a half of silence from Rockstar about the game.

GTA 6 Shatters Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine Record

gta 6

With that said, it seems that the big news drought didn’t hurt the game. Rockstar Games confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the second GTA 6 trailer racked up a whopping 475 million views across various platforms like YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and more. As of writing, the version on Rockstar’s YouTube has over 81 million views alone and the one on the developer’s Instagram has over 60 million. With the cumulative total of 475 million, the second GTA 6 trailer has become the most watched trailer in 24 hours and the biggest video launch ever. This breaks a record held by Marvel for the first Deadpool and Wolverine trailer, which debuted to 365 million views in its first 24 hours.

Spotify also revealed that the song featured in the GTA 6 trailer, Hot Together by The Pointer Sisters, saw a jaw-dropping increase in streams. The platform noted that streams for the song rose by 180,000% after the release of the trailer.

“Grand Theft Auto cuts through popular culture like almost nothing else,” Sulinna Ong, Spotify’s global head of editorial, said in a statement. “Music has been synonymous with the series since the very beginning, so it’s great to see fans both new and established connecting with an iconic track in this way.”

The first GTA 6 trailer racked up 93 million views in the same timeframe, but it was exclusive to YouTube for the first day. It was officially uploaded to other platforms after that. Needless to say, GTA 6 is going to be utterly massive. I’ve gone through frame by frame of the GTA 6 trailer to pick out notable details, so I probably make up a significant chunk of that view count myself.

Rockstar recently confirmed that the new GTA 6 trailer featured both gameplay and cutscenes, all of which were captured on PS5. It’s a pretty impressive feat and one that will likely only become more impressive as Rockstar continues to polish the game for the next year.