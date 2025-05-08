Pokemon TCG Prices Fixed After Target Backlash

Pokemon TCG players have been rallying against Target’s online store in recent weeks following the discovery of major price inflation on new sets like Journey Together and Prismatic Evolutions. Confused shoppers theorized that the retailer appeared to be allowing third-party sellers to list Pokemon items, causing what buyers called unstable and predatory pricing to uproot MSRP purchases.

It’s no secret that scalping and price inflation have been a major issue for Pokemon TCG players in recent years. From resellers snatching items at MSRP and then relisting them on eBay and TCGPlayer for more than double the value, to general product shortages, getting new expansions hasn’t been easy.

However, the recent spike in Pokemon TCG product prices on the Target online store has caused substantial backlash, and it appears that whatever the situation was, the retailer is finally cracking down on the issue.

Prismatic Evolutions Products Are Listed at MSRP on Target

In a social media post shared by PokeTCGAlerts, players applauded changes made to the Prismatic Evolutions ETB that was once listed at almost three times MSRP. The box is how listed at $54.99.

Target has officially changed the price for the Prismatic Evolutions ETB back to MSRP! This is great news 🎉 #PokemonTCG pic.twitter.com/iZmlXTeSi4 — Pokemon Alerts & News (@PokeTCGAlerts) May 6, 2025

The Booster Bundle is still showing at just over MSRP, currently listed at $29.99 instead of the $26.94 listed on the Pokemon Center Website. Neither product is currently in stock, but Pokemon card collectors won’t be at risk of accidentally purchasing either item at well above the market price.

Unfortunately, Target has a long way to go before this issue is fully addressed. The store’s online Pokemon TCG listings have been flooded with overpriced products like a two-pack of Journey Together ETBs listed for $169.99 on sale. The standard listing is just under $200. Most of the overpriced listings are being sold by third-party vendor “BlueProton.” The seller has saturated Target’s website with overpriced items, but is listed as a Target Plus Partner dating to 2024.

The reseller offers single booster packs from popular Pokemon TCG sets for $25 or more, with older sets and collections marked at hundreds of dollars. The listed items have been bombarded with negative reviews, leaving most listings with one-star ratings. Others have purchased the items, thinking they were receiving something other than what was listed. This has led to a flood of desperate buyers attempting to return products.

Target has not come out and made any statements about the reselling issues with Pokemon TCG and other cards sold by the big box retailer. However, this issue has come at a time when Target has already been struggling due to removal of DEI protections, unstable direction with the company’s target audiences, and boycotts by consumers over these issues. Many TCG players in the comments of posts addressing the reseller issues have marked it as another reason why their trust in the company has started to erode.

While the sudden increase in third-party listings on the Target website might seem sudden to those who haven’t encountered it before, the Target Plus program that allows these retailers to use the store’s online Marketplace has been present since 2019. Unfortunately, while most Pokemon TCG players know to be cautious on Amazon or Walmart, trust in Target and a low presence of predatory mark-ups in the past five years created what felt like a safer space to find and purchase difficult products like TCG expansions. This has led many to be less critical when purchasing items via Target online.

Those looking to purchase Pokemon TCG products online should always price-check what they put in their cart before they check out. It is also good to look for any indication of third-party selling, such as the Target Plus endorsement, or other such notifications on the item’s page.

The Pokemon Company regularly puts our Pokemon TCG restocks. While it might be tempting to grab something to avoid the FOMO of not opening packs on a launch week, the best way to stop resellers and upcharges is to avoid purchasing them.