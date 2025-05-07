Battlefield 6 Gets New Release Date Update

EA has updated fans on the Battlefield 6 release date as its launch window approaches. The holiday line-up is looking a lot less scary for game developers following the delay of GTA 6. Everyone now has the ability to breathe and can release their games if they so choose without fear of being overshadowed by what will likely be the biggest entertainment launch in history. As a result, it seems like a bunch of video game studios are about to start dating their games for the rest of the year. There are a bunch of big releases that still have question marks around them, including Battlefield 6.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was previously confirmed that Battlefield 6 plans to launch this fiscal year, meaning sometime between now and April 2026. That’s a big window, but typically, Battlefield releases around the holiday season to be on people’s Christmas lists and compete head to head with Call of Duty. However, EA hasn’t really narrowed down the window and it seems like that was intentional. EA seemed ready to wait until early next year to release Battlefield 6 if absolutely necessary, as EA didn’t want to go up against GTA 6 during its previously announced fall 2025 release window. However, things don’t seem as intimidating for EA now and it would probably make more sense to release it this year instead of next year, otherwise it’s back in the path of GTA 6.

battlefield

With all of that said, EA talked a bit about this in its most recent investors call. EA CEO Andrew Wilson talked about how it’s harder to move a game forward if it’s truly not ready, but Battlefield has been aiming for a certain window for a while now and wouldn’t launch during that if it would harm the game. As a result, he believes that the GTA 6 delay has provided a “clearer” window for when the new shooter will release.

“Relative to Battlefield, what we have said all along is we’ve been building towards a window that we thought made the most sense for Battlefield–but we wouldn’t launch into a window that we thought truncated the value that we’ve invested into the franchise or the value that we think our players will derive from it.” said Wilson. “I think now, without going too far, we believe that window is clearer than it was before, and we feel very good about launching Battlefield in FY2026.”

We don’t even technically know if the game will be called Battlefield 6, but it does seem pretty likely. The game is on track to have a proper reveal this summer which is likely where it will get a release date. As of right now, the tentatively titled Battlefield 6 is looking really good and will likely be the biggest game in the series to date. There’s a lot of pressure on DICE to get this one right and so far, they are saying all of the right things to excite fans and show that they are taking extra care with this game.