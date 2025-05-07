One of Robin Williams’ Funniest Performances Was a Single Episode of TV in the 2000s (And No One Talks About It)

Robin Williams was and still is a beacon of light to many. His comedy brought smiles to millions of faces, bringing joy when little else could break through. Sadly, the world lost a lovely heart on August 11, 2014. Since then, fans have felt bittersweet about looking back at his catalog of works, which includes stand-up comedy, dozens of iconic films, and so much more. It’s hard to believe one person could have had such a fulfilling or impactful career, yet here we are. Ironically, one of Robin Williams’ funniest performances is rarely talked about these days, even though it’s still a blast and a half to watch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s safe to say that Robin Williams brought many beloved characters to life, from the Genie of Aladdin to the titular Mrs. Doubtfire. In addition to playing cherished childhood comedies, he experimented with dramas, many of which were foundation films for a generation. These include The World According to Garp and One-Hour Photo. He would later transition to more family-friendly films, like Hook, Jumanji, and Robots. Finally, his comedy work is legendary, which brings us to his surprise appearance on Whose Line Is It Anyway? Robin Williams stormed the stage on November 16, 2000, and it felt like he had been there for years.

The Comedy of Whose Line Is It Anyway?

For those not fortunate enough to have grown up watching Whose Line Is It Anyway?, this was an improv-comedy series with a bit of history. The first version was a British series, though it would later hit America’s ABC Family, running from 1998 to 2007. Drew Carey hosted when the US version started, where he would provide various random prompts to four performers. Among those performers were Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie, and Wayne Brady. The fourth spot was always in rotation, with recurring comedians like Greg Proops and Brad Sherwood. Of course, this also opened the door for some surprising cameos, like Whoopi Goldberg, Richard Simmons, and, of course, Robin Williams.

As for the games on this show, they were wild and hilarious. Fans of the show will well remember Helping Hands, Props, Questions Only, Party Quirks, etc. Each game had a different hook, yet all leaned into that improv style of comedy the show had become famous for. To no one’s surprise, this was a style of comedy that Robin Williams was exceptionally talented at.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Season 3, Episode 9

Truth be told, there are many hidden gems buried in the Whose Line Is It Anyway? catalog. The show had many funny and unexpected moments, but the guest cast brought it up a notch. Robin Williams appeared on episode nine of the third season in 2000. In true Robin Williams form, he was an absolute gem on the set, providing laughs all around (and maybe scaring Drew Carey at one point).

There are so many highlights from this single episode of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and it’s all thanks to Williams himself. He played well with repeating themes during the Hollywood Director skit (in which he kept panicking about staying in character). Likewise, he and Wayne perfectly captured the insane potential of Duet, as they serenaded a member of the audience about air traffic controllers (in a Gospel tune, no less). Likewise, Robin Williams’ humor shone through during Party Quirks, where he got to act as a member of the fashion police. Naturally, he poked fun at how the rest of the cast was dressed.

Other games from this episode included Scenes from a Hat, in which Carey threw out dozens of different prompts. The cast always gets a bit creative here, and Williams was no exception, though it’s safe to say he surprised his fellow cast a few times! Also included in this episode was the game Props, which likewise enabled Williams to lean into his creative side.

An Understated Bittersweet Rewatch

Let’s be real here – all of Robin Williams’ work is worth the rewatch. However, it’s safe to say that his guest appearance on WLIIA is one of the more understated or underrated pieces of work he did. This show was a delight to watch then, and it still holds up now. It’s good to know that this episode did pretty well when it aired, ranking at #12 for the week, pulling in around 17.2 million viewers. It’s harder to know how many viewers it’s had since then.

Fans of Robin Williams will certainly note a few details about this episode. For example, one may notice that his hair looks different. Reportedly, Robin Williams made this appearance while filming for One-Hour Photo, for which he had to dye his hair blond.

If you’re looking for another underrated Robin Williams piece, consider checking out Death to Smoochy, available to stream on MAX.