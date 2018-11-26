Amazon Launches Three Cyber Monday Sales For PC Gamers

Naturally, most of the big Black Friday / Cyber Monday gaming deals have revolved around the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. However, Amazon has launched not one but three big sales today that PC gamers can take advantage of. In fact, there are deals in here for just about anyone.

Let’s start with the basics. Amazon is running a Cyber Monday sale on Netgear networking essentials that features some all-time low deals on routers, mesh networking, range extenders, modems and more. For example, the Netgear R6700 Nighthawk AC1750 Dual Band Smart WiFi Router is only $68.99 (47% off). The R700P / AC2300 is $134.99 (33% off), and the R6900P / AC1900 is $99.99 (38% off). You can shop the entire sale right here.

Next up we have a big collection of computer components, laptops, and accessories. It includes big discounts on everything from graphics cards to Chromebooks. You can shop it all right here.

Finally, Amazon is rounding things out with a Cyber Monday deal on monitors. The Acer R240HY bidx 23.8-Inch IPS HDMI DVI VGA (1920 x 1080) Widescreen Monitor is an absolute steal at $99 (45% off) on the budget end, but it goes all the way up to the BenQ EX3501R 35″ HDR Gaming Curved Monitor for $599.99 (33% off) on the high-end gaming side. There are also a number of deals on monitor arms for anyone looking to free up some desk space. You can shop the entire sale right here.

