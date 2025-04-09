Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Has a Massive PS5 Download Size

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to release on April 17th for PlayStation 5, but Sony has revealed the incredibly large download size of the game. To install Indiana Jones’s latest adventure, players will need to free up a massive 125.290GB before they can download and play the game on PS5. Bethesda and Microsoft have crossed the aisle to release Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Sony’s platform, and have even managed to reduce the download size from Xbox’s 132GB. Even with the reduction in size, players will want to set aside time to ensure the game downloads fully before playing by pre-loading on April 15th.

With the limited-time exclusive release on Xbox, fans can understand why Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has such a large download size. While not open-world like Assassin’s Creed Shadows which also has a large download size, the game certainly justifies its size with detailed levels, thrilling action, and gorgeous cinematics. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is one of Indy’s greatest adventures, so we can forgive a huge download.

indiana jones and the great circle’s villain voss.

One of the reasons the download size is so large in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle comes from the 4K texture and the overall quality of its assets. While optimization and compression can help reduce a file’s size, there is only so much that can be down for a game that looks as good as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has already received several patches, which makes the smaller file size more impressive on PlayStation 5. One would expect the size to increase with updates, but most of the updates for the game have gone toward fixing bugs and adding quality-of-life features. These are smaller changes and don’t necessarily affect the download size as much as a full DLC would.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle made its debut on Xbox and PC on December 9th, 2024, and after several months is released on PlayStation 5. Pre-orders are available, including the Standard Edition, Premium Edition, and Collector’s Edition. While most players on PS5 have to wait until April 17th, those who pre-order the Premium and Collector’s Edition can enjoy two days of early access, allowing them to play on April 15th and pre-load on April 13th.