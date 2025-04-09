Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Physical Edition, How to Play Early

One or two games usually make a mark in the fighting game community (FGC) every year. 2023 had Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1, 2024 had Tekken 8 and Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys: Celes, so what will 2025 bring? Unless Riot Games decides to launch 2XKO this year, 2025’s big fighting game is Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. This is a pretty big moment for the SNK fighter as it marks the return of the influential series from its 25-year hiatus.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves brings the series’ unique style to modern gaming consoles and PCs with brand-new features like its REV System and a more robust battle system. SNK’s fighter will also be introduced to the Evo lineup in Las Vegas this year as one of the main games, so it’s one to keep an eye on for players planning to watch all the action. Players looking to get in on the action may be wondering about its release date, the different editions, and if they could begin playing early. Fortunately, we have the information needed right here for those looking to rev it up next month.

Eager fighters ready to duke it out in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves won’t have to wait too long. The SNK fighter launches on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on April 24th. It is currently available to pre-order right now on all digital storefronts. Specifically for PC players, it is available through Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Players who just cannot wait until its formal release are in luck. There is a way to play Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves early. Most games that allow early access typically require players to get the more expensive edition of the game. However, SNK isn’t doing that. In fact, as a pre-order bonus, players will get 3 days of early access beginning on April 21st.

As an additional pre-order bonus, players will receive the Fatal Fury 2: Terry DLC costume. This is the most recognizable look for the fan-favorite character. The matching red and white vest and hat combo have been seen in previous Fatal Fury games, as well as non-SNK titles like Street Fighter 6 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Is There a Physical Edition of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves?

There are physical editions of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, but only for consoles. The “Special Edition”, which serves as the Standard Edition, is available physically for PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S for $59.99. This is the same price as its digital counterpart, both of which include the above pre-order bonuses for purchasing early, as well as the first Season Pass which includes 5 DLC fighters.

Exclusively for PS5 players, there is a physical Deluxe Edition that comes with some extra goodies for Fatal Fury fans. The Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Deluxe Edition costs $79.99 and is available at retailers and online storefronts players expect like GameStop and Amazon. For both the Special and Deluxe Edition, it does not seem the early access perk is available for physical edition purchasers, so those eager to get into SNK’s new fighter may want to keep that in mind.

Here is everything available in the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Deluxe Edition for PS5: