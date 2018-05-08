Amazon Has Launched a Huge Sale on Digital Xbox Games

If you have some room on your Xbox hard drive for new games, you can fill it up pretty quickly thanks to Amazon’s Xbox Digital Deal Days sale. It offers up to 75% off dozens of titles that you can browse through right here.

Odds are you can find a better deal on the physical copy for some of these titles, but if you’re a download-only kind of gamer, this sale defintely has some gems. To that end, we’ve picked out a few favorites to get you started:

• Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – $7.50

• Just Cause 3 – $7.50

• Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $7.50

• Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $29.99

• Doom – $19.99

• Fallout 4 – $19.99

• The Evil Within 2 – $29.99

• Assassins Creed: The Ezio Collection – $19.79

• Monster Hunter: World – $44.99

• NBA2K18 – $29.99

On a related note, Linksys debuted the WRT32XB – the first router in Microsoft’s ‘Designed for Xbox’ accessory program – earlier today. More specifically, It’s the first router that will automatically prioritize the traffic from the Xbox One S and Xbox One X, which Linksys claims “reduces peak ping by up to 65%” (the router is also optimized for Killer-enabled PCs).

Currently, the AC3200 WRT32XB dual-band router is available directly from Linksys for $299.99 with free shipping. It’s basically the same as the previously released Linksys WRT32X, which is currently available on Amazon for $229.97 (23% off), save for the the Xbox optimized firmware and custom UI. You can read more about the router here.

