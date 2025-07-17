Pokemon TCG’s New Black Bolt & White Flare Rarities Are Some of the Best We’ve Ever Seen

Pokemon TCG collectors have been given more opportunities to score an amazing pull in recent expansions. The introduction of Illustration Rare cards in the past few generations has greatly increased the style of certain cards, while etched golden Hyper Rares have left fans of the franchise hungry for that shiny, extremely coveted pull when opening packs. However, the best of the best may have just arrived.

In the new Black Bolt and Flare White Pokemon TCG expansion, the two card lists both contain two cards that are labeled as “Black White Rares”. These cards lack the golden luster fans have come to associate with the best pulls in a set, and instead appear in red, black, and white.

These strange, rare cards have been redone to fit the Unova-themed set specifically, but open the door to a range of Hyper Rare options in the future. They are more interesting than the standard gold, and could be the sole reason numerous fans choose to purchase anything from the new expansion.

Gold Cards Were Never That Interesting

One of the biggest struggles with Hyper Rare cards in other sets was the color. While a golden, etched holofoil is beautiful to hold up to the light, they pale in comparison to the striking, colorful Illustration Rares that have become the highlight reel of recent expansions.

In recent sets like Prismatic Evolutions, Hyper Rare cards have appeared garish, with the spotlight Pokemon washed out. The addition of extra color doesn’t make the cards look better, and this has caused them to plummet in popularity over the past several years.

While the new Black White Rares keep the monochromatic coloration, they have shaken things up with hue changes, making them look almost haunting in comparison to other cards in the set. They also keep the deep etching of other Hyper Rare cards, but the contrast provides better detail of the Pokemon in their full art iterations.

So far, a Black Zekrom ex, White Reshiram ex, and Red Victini have been confirmed for the set. There will only be a total of four Black White Rares between both card lists, making them even harder to pull than standard golden Hyper Rares.

How Could Black White Rares Chance the Pokemon TCG?

The introduction of a new type of Hyper Rare is an exciting foreshadowing of possible changes for the upcoming expansions. In recent years, the Pokemon TCG has evolved, adding new ways for players to collect cards. From the Poke Ball and Master Ball reverse holos added in Prismatic Evolutions, the etched cards, and expanded Illustration Rare galleries.

These Black White rares could open the door to a new rotation of Hyper Rare cards. These could be colored differently, or even feature specific art from renowned artists. It seems as though The Pokemon Company may be trying to restore the status of the Hyper Rare by introducing new elements to the cards in this bracket. The reduction in the number of cards is also an indicator that Hyper Rares and similar equivalents may become even more difficult to pull.

While this may be exciting news for collectors, it might also be frustrating for players. The increase in collectible pulls has led to a skyrocketing in product shortages and reselling. This has also been fueled by the release of more special collection expansions, which do not offer booster boxes or single packs for players to purchase.

These Black White rare cards are beautiful to look at, but the changes they could usher in for the franchise may add heat to an already raging firestorm that could make it even more difficult for standard players and casual fans to enjoy or even access the card game.

Take a closer look at this new rarity and the rich history behind these two cards here: https://t.co/fx9UqPvPjp#BlackBolt #WhiteFlare — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) June 11, 2025

The news is a mixed bag for Pokemon TCG fans, but there is no denying that the Black White Rares have something Hyper Rare golden cards can’t match. The level of detail shown on the cards, the quality of the illustration, and the elusiveness of the pull are all more than exciting for collectors. They are in a different league from other cards, and it will be hard to match that hyper with standard golden Hyper Rares in future expansions.

At this time, The Pokemon Company has made no comment on whether this type of new rare card will appear in any other sets. Black Bolt & White Flare seem to be pressing on the boundaries of what is possible for the Pokemon TCG, and could indicate more changes for the future.

This isn’t the first time the Pokemon TCG has evolved, and it won’t be the last. With Mega Evolutions debuting in the current meta in September, it is likely things are only just heating up. If the current sets are any indicator, rare cards could be the focus of sets for the foreseeable future.