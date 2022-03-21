Amazon Drops One-Day Gaming Deals: Razer, Nintendo Switch, and More

Amazon has several one day deals on tap for today, March 21st, that cover PC gaming, the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and the Xbox Series X/S. Strangely, there are two separate sales on Razer gear and two separate sales on video game accessories. The sales include headsets, keyboards, mice, controllers, and more. Let’s break it down.
You can shop Razer Sale #1 right here. Some highlights from the sale include:
Videos by ComicBook.com
- Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller / Gamepad for Android (56% off)
- Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse (40% off)
- Razer Kraken Gaming Headset (55% off)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Wireless Gaming Keyboard (39% off)
You can shop Razer Sale #2 right here. Some highlights from the sale include:
- Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset (58% off)
- Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse (41% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset (28% off)
- Razer Viper Ultimate Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse (46% off)
You can shop Video Game Accessories Sale #1 right here. Some highlights from the sale include:
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Waluigi (15% off)
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Link Silhouette (15% off)
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset (22% off)
You can shop Video Game Accessories Sale #2 right here. Some highlights from the sale include:
- Nintendo Amiibo – Zelda & Loftwing (16% off)
- PDP Gaming Officially Licensed Switch Pull-N-Go Travel Case (16% off)
- PDP Gaming Faceoff Deluxe+ Wired Switch Pro Controller – Animal Crossing – Tom Nook (31% off)
- Razer Limited Edition Mandalorian Wireless Pro Controller & Quick Charging Stand Bundle for Xbox Series X|S (15% off)
You can check out all of Amazon’s top video game deals right here.