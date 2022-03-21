Gaming

Amazon Drops One-Day Gaming Deals: Razer, Nintendo Switch, and More

amazon-gaming-sale.jpg

Amazon has several one day deals on tap for today, March 21st, that cover PC gaming, the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and the Xbox Series X/S. Strangely, there are two separate sales on Razer gear and two separate sales on video game accessories. The sales include headsets, keyboards, mice, controllers, and more. Let’s break it down.

71ab3ylw-nl-sl1500.jpg

You can shop Razer Sale #1 right here. Some highlights from the sale include:

71qci4czjll-ac-sl1500.jpg

You can shop Razer Sale #2 right here. Some highlights from the sale include:

81ewkjeqvdl-sl1500.jpg

You can shop Video Game Accessories Sale #1 right here. Some highlights from the sale include:

71tu0l-e0zl-ac-sl1500.jpg

You can shop Video Game Accessories Sale #2 right here. Some highlights from the sale include:

You can check out all of Amazon’s top video game deals right here

