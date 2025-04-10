Fans Get Another Shot at Surging Sparks Thanks to New Pokemon TCG Restock

You might think that the Pokemon Center website would be one of the easiest places to get Pokemon merch, including Pokemon TCG cards. However, the site has struggled to keep many Pokemon TCG sets in stock, just like any other retailer right now. Even with the online queue system designed to stop bots and scalpers in their tracks, Pokemon card restocks at The Pokemon Center sell out pretty quickly. Today’s restock features the Surging Sparks Build & Battle box, which went up at around 1:30 PM today, April 10th. The stock likely won’t last long, but for now, Surging Sparks is back at The Pokemon Center.

Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks was released late last year here in the U.S. While the Pikachu-starring set did pre-date the massive rush sparked by Prismatic Evolutions, it has been fairly tricky to find in its own right. Then again, most anything Pokemon TCG is right now, as the market continues to see higher demand than supply. That’s part of why fans are eagerly watching for restock announcements, and so far, today’s looking pretty good. Since the Surging Sparks set went live on The Pokemon Center, many fans have reported being able to add them to their carts. This is a big shift from some previous restocks, which sold out so quickly that many fans suspected bots bought them all out first.

Sadly, the ETB for Surging Sparks is still sold out

Although it’s a smaller restock at The Pokemon Center, fans do have a chance to get a few Surging Sparks boosters online. Here’s what we know.

What’s Included in the Surging Sparks Restock at The Pokemon Center

As of shortly 2 PM EDT on April 10th, getting through the queue at The Pokemon Center does reveal there are still some Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks Build & Battle boxes in stock.There is a purchase limit of 1 per customer in place, which may be partly what’s helping this latest Pokemon TCG restock last a bit longer. The box costs $21.99 USD and includes the following items:

40 card ready-to-play deck with 1 of 4 foil promos

4 Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks Booster packs

Pokemon TCG Live Code Card

The currently restocked Pokemon TCG Surging Sparks box

This set coming with a pre-made deck may be part of what’s made it less quick to sell out, since there isn’t as much of a chance for surprise rare cards than with bigger sets of boosters. Even so, fans who want to rip open some packs could do worse than 4 Pokemon TCG booster packs these days.

You may encounter issues putting items into your cart, as clicking “Add to Cart” can sometimes result in a glitch that sends you right back into the queue. It may take a bit of patience to see if you’re able to snag this latest Pokemon TCG restock, but that’s how it goes with the market these days.

As of now, this looks to be the only Pokemon TCG restock from the Scarlet & Violet era that’s available at The Pokemon Center. That said, some Redditors have reported seeing restocks of a variety of Pokemon TCG in local stores, including Target and Walmart locations and even some less common places like Barnes & Noble and Dollar Tree. These items vary with some Journey Together boxes alongside other sets like Crown Zenith. Basically, today is a good day to check for Pokemon TCG restocks all around, as it seems many fans are having more luck than in recent months.