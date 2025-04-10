The Last of Us Getting Re-Released Again As a Complete Edition

In a surprise move, Naughty Dog and Sony are re-releasing both The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2 again in a dual-package called The Last of Us Complete. While The Last of Us Complete is available now digitally, Naughty Dog plans to release a special physical edition. This won’t be available until July 10th, though fans can pre-order it now. Not only does The Last of Us Complete Collector’s Edition come with both games in a single package, but it contains other goodies that are perfect for hardcore fans of the series.

The Last of Complete Collector’s Edition comes with a steel book and discs of both The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2. In addition to this, it contains a set of four lithographic art prints and The Last of Us: American Dreams comics #1 through #4, all with new cover art. The Last of Us Complete is available for $99 digitally, and the special physical edition is priced at $119.99.

While some fans are excited for The Last of Us Complete, many are wondering why this is being released. The Last of Us games have been re-released countless times in the past across many platforms. What’s more perplexing is how recent some of the previous re-releases have been, as The Last of Us Part 2 was just ported to PC earlier this month.

Naughty Dog is likely trying to capitalize on the popularity of The Last of Us Season 2, which is set to premiere on April 13th on HBO. The timing of The Last of Us Complete and the next season of TV is no coincidence, especially considering the show has been greenlit for a third season.