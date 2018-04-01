Amazon Game Studios Cancels Fantasy Sports Game Breakaway

Amazon Game Studios has ceased development on its 4v4 fantasy sports game, Breakaway, effectively cancelling the project.

The news of the cancellation came yesterday via a Reddit Post by the studio that admitted the game was not coming along as it once hoped it would.

The post reads:

Hey Everyone—

We wanted to update you on the development of Breakaway.

Since our last announcement, we have worked to implement community feedback and iterate on Breakaway’s core gameplay. While we have developed many ideas and made a lot of progress, we are also setting a very high bar for ourselves. In spite of our efforts, we didn’t achieve the breakthrough that made the game what we all hoped it could be. After a lot of soul searching, the team decided to focus on new ideas. As a result, Breakaway is no longer in active development.

We remain exceptionally proud of the team’s work, and feel privileged to have been a part of such a dedicated and enthusiastic community. We will reach out to this channel as soon as we have news to share regarding our new projects, and if a thunderbolt of inspiration strikes that leads us back to Breakaway, you’ll be the first to know.

Thanks,

The Breakaway Team

As you can see, while the project looks set to join the game cancellation history books for eternity, it could be revived sometime in the future, but only if “inspiration strikes.”

Amazon Game Studios — which is comprised of three different teams in three different studios — currently has two other projects in work: a MMO open-ended sandbox game called New World and a third-person class-based multiplayer game called Crucible, both of which are very light on details at the moment.

As for the team that was working on Breakaway — which used to be Double Helix Games before it was acquired and brought into the Amazon Game Studios family — it currently has no other announced projects.

Breakaway was first announced back at Twitchcon back in 2016, and was said to combine elements of Rocket League, League of Legends, and Power Stone together for a product that would be easy to stream on Twitch (another Amazon company). The game never had a firm release date, but was expected to ship sometime in late 2019.

Breakaway was in development exclusively for PC.