Amazon is Running a Huge Green Monday Sale On Home Networking Gear

Today is Green Monday 2018, which is basically the Black Friday of December. That’s certainly true for anyone looking to upgrade their home networking gear (or buy toys), because Amazon is running a sale that offers up Black Friday-level prices on Netgear Nighthawk routers, Mesh routers, modems, switches, Wi-Fi extenders and more. You can shop the entire sale right here, but we’ve picked out a few gems to get you started:

• Netgear R6700 Nighthawk AC1750 – $68.99 (47% off)

• Netgear R7800 Nighthawk AC2600 – $155.99 (32% off)

• Netgear Orbi Wall-Plug Whole Home Mesh WiFi System – $199 (33% off)

• ARRIS SURFboard SBG7400AC2 24×8 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem – $115 (with 36% discount and $20 Coupon)

• TP-Link 24-Port Gigabit Desktop/Rackmount Switch – $59.99 (25% off)

• TP-Link | AC2600 Wifi Extender – $88.80 (41% off)

There are more deals where this came from, so head on over to Amazon to shop them all. Keep in mind that the deals are only good until the end of the day today, December 10th (or while supplies last).

While you’re at it, you might want to check out another Amazon Gold Box Green Monday deal on Anker USB chargers and power strips. If you’re a PC gamer, Amazon is also running a deal on the Razer DeathAdder Elite mouse that drops the price to $39.99 (43% off) – matching an all-time low.

