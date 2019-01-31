Amazon’s One-Day Logitech PC Gaming and Productivity Sale Is On

Amazon has launched another big one-day sale on Logitech gear, this time focusing on peripherals for PC gaming and productivity. If you’re in the market for a new mouse, keyboard, headset, or even a surround sound speaker system, you need to check out the sale before it ends at midnight tonight, January 31st. Discounts in the sale go as high as 69%.

To help you get started, we’ve singled out some of our favorite items below.

• Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System – $199.99 (50% off)

• Logitech G703 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse – $66.32 (34% off)

• Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse – $49.99 (50% off)

• Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $89.99 (50% off)

• Logitech G430 7.1 DTS Headphones – $29.99 (63% off)

• Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Headphones – $99.99 (50% off)

Head on over to Amazon to shop the entire Logitech sale. Again, the deals are only good until the end of the day today, January 31st, or until they sell out.

On a related note, today is a golden opportunity to go big on storage space for your mobile devices. Amazon has dropped the price of the coveted SanDisk 400GB microSD card to $82.36, which is 67% off the list price and just a shade off the ridiculous $79.99 sale that was gone in the blink of an eye this past Black Friday. Grab it while you can, because the price on this deal could change at any time.

