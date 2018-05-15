Amazon’s One-Day SanDisk MicroSD Sale is a Boon for the Nintendo Switch

Amazon has launched another huge SanDisk sale, featuring record-breaking prices on a wide range of flash storage products. At the very top of this list are the microSD cards, which are a must-have for anyone that owns a Nintendo Switch, Android devices with expandable storage, GoPro cameras and so on.

Until the end of the day today, May 15th (or while supplies last) you can get a SanDisk 64GB microSD card for $15.99 (36% off), a 128GB card for $31.99 (36% off), a 256GB card for $87.56 (42% off), and a 400GB card for $159.99 (36% off). All of those deals are within a couple dollars of, or solid all-time low prices. The 400GB card, for example, is at least $30 below the previous all-time low price on Amazon. In other words, this is a Black Friday level sale, so take advantage of it while you can.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Outside of the microSD cards, you can also pick up some equally massive deals on SanDisk flash drives and portable SSDs. You can shop the entire SanDisk sale right here but, again, you’ll want to jump on those microSD cards as soon as possible. At these prices, they probably won’t make it to midnight.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.