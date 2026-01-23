Forgotten Legend of Zelda Game Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 This Year

A forgotten Legend of Zelda game from the 1990s is reportedly returning this year with a new release on Nintendo Switch 2. Since the series inception in 1986, there have been many releases outside the mainline Legend of Zelda games. Most of these games have been somewhat inconsequential in comparison to their mainline counterparts, and consquently, many have been forgotten over time. One of the most forgotten Legend of Zelda games was released in 1997, a year before the best and most memorable Legend of Zelda game was released for the N64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, Nintendo insider Nash Weedle has shared a new report, and in this report, it is claimed that Nintendo is releasing The Legend of Zelda: Ancient Stone Tablets on Nintendo Switch 2 this year, presumably via Nintendo Switch Online. If you have never heard of this Legend of Zelda game, you are not alone.

A Forgotten Legend of Zelda Game

The Legend of Zelda: Ancient Stone Tablets was released back in 1997, but only in Japan. More than this, it was via the Satellaview service on the SNES. To this end, it was not a traditional retail release and is arguably the most obscure game in the long-running action-adventure series, which has had some obscure releases over the years, such as The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords and Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon.

It is unclear why Nintendo would go through the hassle of bringing this game to 2026, given that the vast majority of Switch 2 users have never played this title, and probably most don’t even know it exists. That said, it is possible it is coming to Nintendo Switch Online alongside the Satellaview, which would make more sense, but still be a bit of a surprise. Last we heard from reports was that the next console coming to Nintendo Switch Online was the Nintendo DS. That said, if the Satellaview was added, this wouldn’t be a traditional console, so this probably has nothing to do with adding the Nintendo DS.

All of that said, and as always, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. The source has a decent track record, but that does not change the fact that nothing here is official. Further, even if it is accurate, it is subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time. Meanwhile, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.